Hammonds to kick-off Best of Brass series

The French Open Champion will be the first band to take the stage for the 203/24 Leeds 'Best of Brass' series at Morley Town Hall.

Hammonds
  The band has already been crowned French Open Champion this year

Friday, 04 August 2023

        

The Hammonds Band will open the 2023/24 Leeds 'Best of Brass' 2023/2024 series at Morley Town Hall on Saturday 30th September.

The French Open Champion's appearance will come at a busy time — soon after their British Open challenge at Symphony Hall in Birmingham and just a few weeks before they head to London for the National Finals.

Soccer Aid

One of the real form bands of 2023 they have also gained widespread plaudits for their concert appearances (including a special appearance at the recent Soccer Aid event) under MD, Morgan Griffiths, so what a great way to kick start what promises to be a fantastic series from a host of the UK's leading top flight bands.

The band will feature music from Rossini to Eric Ball, Bernstein to Tchaikovsky as well as their solo performers Kirsty Abbotts, Catherine Owen, Alan Morrison and Adam Warburton.

Tickets

To find out more and book a ticket go to:

https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/hammonds-band-leeds-best-of-brass-2023-2024/?venue=4806/

Concert series


The 2023/24 series includes:

Saturday 30th September
Hammonds Band

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £14 (£12 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 / leedsconcertseason.co.uk


Saturday 11th November
Fairey Band

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £14 (£12 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 / leedsconcertseason.co.uk


Saturday 13th January
Black Dyke Band

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £16 (£14 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 / leedsconcertseason.co.uk


Saturday 10th February
Grimethorpe Colliery Band

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £16 (£14 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 / leedsconcertseason.co.uk


Saturday 9th March
Brighouse & Rastrick

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £16 (£14 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 / leedsconcertseason.co.uk


Saturday 13th April
Flowers Band

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £14 (£12 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 / leedsconcertseason.co.uk


Saturday 27th April
Rothwell Temperance

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £14 (£12 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 / leedsconcertseason.co.uk


Saturday 18th May
GUS Band

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £14 (£12 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 / leedsconcertseason.co.uk

        

