Multi-lingual celebrations as IBBSS comes to an end

128 delegates from 10 different countries joined Course Director Prof Nicholas Childs for a final celebration drink as the International Brass Band Summer School annual course comes to an end in Swansea.

IBBSS
  There was an international back drop to the sponsors supporting the event

Saturday, 05 August 2023

        

The International Brass Band Summer School (IBBSS) came to an end in Swansea on Friday evening — although not with the traditional concert, but with a night of celebration led by Course Director Prof Nicholas Childs.

Following the concert at the University's Bay Campus Great Hall, the Black Dyke Band Director of Music was joined by the 128 delegates from 10 different countries to raise a toast to the success of the annual course which continues to be a global beacon for communal brass band music making.

Long journeys home

And as he admitted, there may be a few sore heads in the morning as players from as far as afield as the USA and Canada start their long journeys home.

"It's been a great week," he told 4BR. "My thanks got to the university, the course sponsors and my great team of tutors and backroom staff, but most of all it goes to the players. There is nothing quite like getting people to perform together, meeting old friends and creating new ones.

That's the ethos of the IBBSS — and one which we are determined to develop and enhance every year."

Country of the week

Although the MD picked the horns and flugels as his 'Section of the Week' he also revealed that in future he may have to start picking a 'country of the week' as well, after Canada was represented by 10 delegates and Switzerland no fewer than 29.

"I'm a proud Welshman so can understand the national pride everyone has in coming here, but I must give a special mention to our Swiss and Canadian friends.

The Canadians even came with their own special arrangement written for the ensemble evening, whilst Swansea becomes a little bit of Switzerland each year to honour their National Day which falls on the course."

There is nothing quite like getting people to perform together, meeting old friends and creating new ones. That's the ethos of the IBBSS — and one which we are determined to develop and enhance every yearProf Nicholas Childs

Swiss flavour

This year the wide variety of music also saw the inclusion of a classic Swiss march ''Marignan' as well as a little bit of 'William Tell' as an encore with cornet stars Richard Marshall and Tom Hutchinson leading from the front.

"That was a great way to end things,"Prof Childs added. "Now for a final night of celebration and a break — although my wife Alison has already started taken course reservations for next year!"

        

