                 

*
banner

News

Historic debut performance for Italian Brass Band

The Italian Brass Band has given a concert performance at one of the nation's most prestigious symphonic band festivals.

Italian Brass BAND
  The Italian Brass Band was invited to perform at the prestigious festival

Tuesday, 15 August 2023

        

The Italian Brass Band led by conductor Giuseppe Saggio recently made a hugely significant debut appearance at one of the nation's most prestigious symphonic band festivals.

The band, which earlier this year performed at the European Brass Band Championships in Malmo in Sweden, participated in the Bandalarga Puglia Festival which takes place in Conversano, a beautiful small town in the south-east region of Italy.

Major performances

Held in association with the Associazione Culturale Musicale Gioacchino Ligonzo and a wide variety of major sponsors, the festival was being held for the 28th time, and consisted of a series of high profile performances from leading symphonic bands and wind orchestras from early July through to mid August.

The festival celebrates a form of wind band musicianship that can be traced back to the early part of the 19th century and was made popular through the performance of opera music by symphonic 'Banda da Giro' ensembles.

Much like the brass band tradition in the UK, it flourished in even small towns and villages and became a hugely respected form of both amateur and professional music making.

Cross over

In what has been seen as one of the most important 'cross-over' performances in the short history of the Italian brass band movement, the Italian Brass Band performed to a large audience in the magnificent churchyard of the Cathedral Basilica in Conversano.

Their programme included works that paid musical respects to the festival with the overture to 'Ruslan and Ludmilla' and Verdi's 'Masnadieri', as well as showcasing original brass bands compositions from Philip Sparke and Peter Graham and a number of arrangements well known to the wind band audience from Hans Zimmer, John Williams and Ennio Morricone.

This has been a historic occasion for the brass band movement in Italy. It is recognition of our musical excellence as well as our desire to reach out to new audiencesItalian Brass Band

Historic occasion

Speaking to 4BR, band spokesperson Giovanni Celestino said: "This has been a historic occasion for the brass band movement in Italy. It is recognition of our musical excellence as well as our desire to reach out to new audiences.

It brought together two musical forms that are traditions that have never before been linked. Now we have and we are now united in our desire to work together and explore so many exciting possibilities.

We hope to build on this acclaim for the future and to inspire other Italian brass bands to seek cooperation with other wonderful musical forms."

        

TAGS: Italian Brass Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

NZ

National Band of New Zealand to make Australian debut

August 15 • For the first time in its 70 year history the National Band of New Zealand will tour Australia — alongside trumpet stars Philip Cobb and Owen Morris.

Italian Brass BAND

Historic debut performance for Italian Brass Band

August 15 • The Italian Brass Band has given a concert performance at one of the nation's most prestigious symphonic band festivals.

BBE fUNDRAISING

BBE to host fundraising webinar

August 15 • BBE Fundraising Manager Beth Lambert will be helping bands to overcome the challenges of gaining financial help and stability with a specialised webinar.

Pemberton

Death of Helen Smart

August 15 • Pemberton Old Wigan Band has announced the death of the much loved mother, teacher, player and Olympic swimmer Helen Smart.

What's on »

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Palace Theatre - Paignton

Saturday 12 August • Palace Avenue . Paignton, Devon TQ3 3HF

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - RSVP Bhangra and Belinda Evans

Sunday 13 August • Exeter Corn Exchange, Market Street, Exeter EX1 1BW

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Marine Theatre - Lyme Regis

Sunday 13 August • Marine Theatre, Church St, Lyme Regis DT7 3QB.

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Weymouth Pavilion

Monday 14 August • The Esplanade, Weymouth DT4 8ED

Appledore Band - Summer Season Concerts on the Quay

Monday 14 August • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

Vacancies »

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

August 15 • Percussion: Our warm and welcoming non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks Percussionists, kit & tuned. We have some nice timps longing to be played!

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

August 15 • Solo Trombone or Solo Euphonium: Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks a Solo Trombone or Euphonium player (our current euphonium player can happily switch to trombone). Others also welcome!

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

August 15 • 1st Horn, Solo Cornet: Our welcoming non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks a capable 1st Horn player and cornet players to fill gaps on both front and back rows. Other players also welcome!

Pro Cards »

Sam Fisher

BA (Hons), PGCE, Dip.ABRSM
Conductor, Adjudicator (AoBBA), Composer/Arranger, Cornet & Flugelhorn Soloist

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top