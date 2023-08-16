Brasshoppers flourish with growth in Sandhurst

The next crop of talented young players at Sandhurst Silver Band have sprung up in numbers through care and attention.

There has been a real growth in the musical seedlings breaking through in Sandhurst, as the organisation's Brasshoppers training band continues to make fantastic progress.

Brasshoppers did exist for a short time before the Covid-19 pandemic but hadn't been going long enough to properly out down the roots to establish itself.

Flourished

However, since the return to banding it has flourished — growing from just 2 players up to the current 22.

With a team of helpers who give up their time each week to support the group, they recently gave their own concert on Coronation weekend to the delight of residents at a local care home in Camberley.

Not long after, they played as part of the senior Sandhurst Silver Band's own 'Coronation Concert' where they dedicated their performance of Robbie Williams' 'Angels' to Philippa Hinchcliffe, who was a much-loved and missed member of the Sandhurst organisation.

The ensemble has also taken part in a workshop and concert with Sandhurst Silver Band as well as entertaining visitors at one of Berkshire's most popular family days out at Wellington Country Park, near Reading.

Dreams

Talking about the successes, Brasshoppers MD, Ian Dewhurst told 4BR: "The growth of the group has been a whirlwind and has been more than anyone could have dreamed of.

None of it could have happened without the support of the Sandhurst Silver Band organisation and our MD's, as well as the brilliant helpers who give-up their time every week to come along to rehearsals.

He added: "The highlights of this year are definitely being able to get the group up to a point where it can go out to do its own performances and now build on that further."