Mead on road to recovery

Steven Mead is making good progress as he takes time to recuperate from a bout of serious illness.

Besson euphonium star Steven Mead has told 4BR that he is determined to be back on his musical feet as soon as possible as he continues his recuperation from serious infection.

He picked up the illness on a recent tour to Lithuania, although thanks to the outstanding care and support he received there from health care professionals and friends he was able to return home to carry on his recovery.

Progress back

However, he confirmed that he had lost a considerable amount of weight, but thanks to the care now being administered by his wife Misa and a new medication regime he is starting to make progress back to full health — and it won't be long before he can make a return to his normal practice regime.

Unfortunately, at present he has taken the decision to cancel two trip that's he was due to make to Taiwan and Italy as well as one that he was very much looking forward to, to Japan.

Major battle

He told 4BR: "After such a major battle it's going to take a little while to get back to 100% health, but the care I've already been given, and the ongoing medical help and support will ensure that I will get there.

I am very grateful to the support I received in Lithuania and now back home in England. It is the right course of action to cancel my immediate commitments and I'm very grateful to my professional colleagues and personal friends for what they are doing for me at present."

It is the right course of action to cancel my immediate commitments and I'm very grateful to my professional colleagues and personal friends for what they are doing for me at present Steven Mead

Denis Wick

Do what's right

Steve added: "I have to do what is right for me, and as many people have said in their messages, health and family come first. I do have some band and performance targets which I am determined to meet and honour though."