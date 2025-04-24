                 

Willebroek to showcase muscial transitions

The Belgian champion will give its supporters a sneak preview of its Stavanger preparations.

Europeans
  Frans Violet and Brass Band Willebroek have won the European title on three occasions

Thursday, 24 April 2025

        

Brass Band Willebroek, Belgium's representatives at this year's European Championships in Stavanger, will be hosting a special 'Try-Out' evening to preview their preparations on the contest's set-work, 'Transitions in Energy' by Fredrick Schjelderup, as well as their own-choice test-piece selection.

Euro hat-trick

Once again conducted by Frans Violet, the band will look to add to its tally of three European titles together — the first in 1993, followed by wins in 2006 and 2007.

The event takes place on Sunday 4th May at 8.00pm at Zaal Concordia in Rotselaar.

Youth Academy and Solo Contest

The band has also announced that young players can now register to take part in their Brass Band Willebroek Academy 2025 although a number of places have already been snapped up.

It has also been confirmed that the popular Willebroek Solo Contest will take place on Sunday 9th November 2025 in the Gemeentelijke Schouwburg and the GO! Academie of Willebroek.

Further details:

For further details on all three events go to: https://www.brassbandwillebroek.be/

        

