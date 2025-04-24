BrookWright Music: 'Mid all the traffic (Traditional arr. Andy Wareham)

An inventive new arrangement of a classic work to add to any concert programme

This arrangement by British composer Andy Wareham is of the popular hymn 'Mid all the Traffic, which marries the North-American folksong 'Shenandoah' set to lyrics by English journalist, novelist and poet William Arthur Dunkerley (written under the pseudonym of John Oxenham).

Alternative view

The arranger writes: "This setting was originally composed during the Covid-19 pandemic as an octet arrangement for single instrument.

My hope was to create an arrangement that offers an alternative view on harmony and could be multi-track recorded to allow performers to give, and share, a performance whilst in isolation.

The music was written in dedication to all of the 'key-workers' in the UK, especially in the NHS, who worked tirelessly throughout difficult conditions during the Covid-19 pandemic."

Rolling score:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=naajvdsg9Wo

PDFs and Sheet Music:

https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/mid-all-the-traffic-brass-band-traditional-arr-andy-wareham





Sheet music:

UK: www.brassband.co.uk

www.durhammusic.co.uk

USA: www.solidbrassmusic.com