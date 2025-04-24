                 

All Scottish smiles in Strathallan

The youngsters and staff on the recent National Youth Brass Band of Scotland Easter Course certainly enjoyed themselves.

Smiles
  The SBBA President Carrie Boax leads the smiles...

40 players, many making their debut appearances took to the stage with the National Brass Band of Scotland in Perthshire for a concert which brought the curtain down on this year's four-day residential Easter course.

Fine week

Held at Strathallan School in front proud parents, family members and supporters, it marked the culmination of a fine week of intensive rehearsals, tuition and masterclasses on a wide range of repertoire.

Course Director Carrie Boax thanked not only the music team of Ian Porthouse, John Boax and Alan Fernie but also the pastoral staff of Tom Allan, Damien Martin, Jim Milligan, Carol Mason and Carol Moore who supported the students throughout their stay.

"As always their help, support and professionalism made for yet another special week, one which we are also grateful for the input of the Scottish Brass Band Association (SBBA) volunteers who have helped facilitate the course this week, particularly our NYBBS librarian, Jim Wishart."
Carie added: "A special mention must also go to the parents and carers who unfailingly help to support and encourage the amazing young people who make up NYBBS."

Programme

The concert programme consisted of 'Berne Patrol' (arr. Elgar Howarth), 'Culloden Moor' (Gareth Wood), 'Sosban Fach' (Gareth Wood), 'A la manera' (Paul Sharman), 'Guardian of My Soul' (Darren Shaw), 'They Shall Come from the East' (Kevin Larsson) and the finale of 'Fire in the Blood' (Paul Lovatt-Cooper). 'A Twinkle in His Eye', the piece written to remember the late great Richard Evans was the popular encore.

Productive

Speaking about the week SBBA Education Officer John Boax told 4BR: "We have had a very productive four days working with our inspirational NYBBS Senior Band Musical Director Ian Porthouse.

The Easter course is always an important barometer of how the annual summer course will be and after this week I know the NYBBS family of the Senior, Reserve and Children's bands are making great progress."

Emerging talent

In response Ian said: "It's always a great week here in Perth, and always good to hear the progress that has been made by the players from my last visit. The enthusiasm is one thing, but the emerging talent another.

There are a lot of bands in Scotland who are benefiting from these wonderful young players."

The NYBBS course is supported by Creative Scotland as part of the Youth Music Initiative — Access to Music Making fund.

        

