A Grand Day Out for bands

Another fantastic collaboration opens the door for bands to entertainment with Wallace and Gromit

Wallace and Gromit
  It will be a Grand Day out with Wallace and Gromit

Thursday, 24 April 2025

        

In what will be a world-first collaboration, the Aardman film 'Wallace & Gromit: A Grand Day Out' is to be screened with a live brass band performance at The Garden Rooms at Tennants on Sunday, June 8th

The iconic stop-motion film, which follows the Northern cheese-loving inventor Wallace and his faithful dog Gromit on their lunar adventure, will be accompanied by a specially arranged score performed by the non-contesting Leyburn Band.

Brass band soundtrack

This groundbreaking performance features an original brass arrangement created by conductor Rebecca Lundberg, which inventively reimagines the film's soundtrack for full brass band.

Speaking to 4BR, she said: "We're thrilled to present this unique performance — one that celebrates both the art of animation and the rich tradition of brass bands in Yorkshire.

The proximity of Leyburn to the Wensleydale Cheese factory makes this collaboration particularly fitting, given Wallace's famous passion for cheese!"

Available for bands

The show has been brought together by Jam Packed Productions who worked with Aardman on the project.

James Parkinson of Jam Packed and who has worked extensively with Aardman on previous brass band projects told 4BR: "We're so excited to see Leyburn perform the premiere of this iconic film.

This also opens the door to any band from youth level to licence the film so they can take their first steps in the medium of music to film projects.

If your band is interested in putting this on themselves, then places get in touch."

This also opens the door to any band from youth level to licence the film so they can take their first steps in the medium of music to film projects. If your band is interested in putting this on themselves, then places get in touch

A Grand Day Out

Wallace & Gromit — A Grand Day Out: Live with Leyburn Band
Sunday, June 8th (2.30pm)
The Garden Rooms at Tennants, North Yorkshire (DL8 5SG)

Tickets: £15.00 Adults, £10.00 Children, £45.00 Family ticket (2 adults, 2 children)

For ticket information and bookings, please visit The Garden Rooms at Tennants website or contact the box office.

Contact:

Jam Packed Productions:
James Parkinson
Email: James@jampackedproductions.co.uk

        

