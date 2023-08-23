                 

Inclusive lead made by Foden's

A pioneering partnership between the National Champion, Love Music Trust and Warwick Music Group offers a future of musical inclusiveness for hearing impaired and deaf children.

Fodens
  The youngsters have been given the opportunity to enjoy making music together

Wednesday, 23 August 2023

        

Over the past three months National Champion Foden's has run a successful programme to deliver brass lessons to hearing impaired and deaf children in partnership with the Love Music Trust and Warwick Music Group.

The project, funded by Arts Council England, initially saw four members (who also work for the Love Music Trust) being upskilled and trained by deaf music educator and consultant Sean Chandler.

Funded lessons

24 children within Cheshire East were given the opportunity to receive ten funded lessons using Warwick Music pBuzz instruments (research has shown that hearing impaired and deaf children can feel vibrations better in plastic instruments compared to brass).

Upon completion of the lessons, the pupils were then able to access discounted lessons through the Love Music Trust using the same teachers.

Access

Foden's project coordinator Mark Wilkinson told 4BR: "Due to having limited brass teaching experience for hearing impaired and deaf youngsters in Cheshire, we wanted to create a legacy to enable children, regardless of disability to access lessons.

The completed project will now allow staff to increasing their teaching in this role to the benefit many more children faced with these particular challenges."

It has given children direct engagement with music and experiencing the joy of playingWarwick Music Group

Applauded

Responding on behalf of the Love Music Trust (LMT), Director John Barber added: "The desire of Foden's to inclusively expand and nurture the next generation of young brass players is well known and to be applauded.

Working in partnership with the LMT, Warwick and supported by Arts Council England, the band has facilitated a wonderful programme allowing hearing impaired young people in Cheshire East to enjoy the world of brass music, taught by tutors previously unskilled in this important area."

Joy of playing

Adding his congratulations on the initiative, Steven Greenall, Warwick Music Group CEO told 4BR: "We are delighted to have been involved in this inspiring programme with Foden's, Love Music Trust and Arts Council England.

It has given children direct engagement with music and experiencing the joy of playing.

The opportunities will also allow educators to reach even more learners in the future, and I'm sure that Cheshire East will continue to be a thriving, inclusive musical community."

        

