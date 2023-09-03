The death has been announced of a wonderful stalwart performer and administrator of Unite the Union Band.

The Unite the Union Band has announced the death of Trevor Goodison.

Described by them as a 'banding legend', he passed away on Thursday 31st August.

Trevor joined what was then the Quaker Sutherland Band in 1976 and has been a stalwart ever since, providing 47 years of constant commitment and dedication in numerous roles.

Having learned the cornet in the Salvation Army he quickly progressed to join Chapeltown Silver Prize before moving to what is now Unite the Union Band on horn. He went on to hold the role of Treasurer for over 40 years as well as being an indefatigable bandsman and committee member.

Popular and respected

A popular and highly respected bandsman and friend to many in the wider banding movement, band member John Lee said: "He was a banding legend — a title that fitted him perfectly."

During his playing career Trevor was to enjoy many ups and downs — from second place in the Championship Section at the Yorkshire Area in 2003 to the excitement of an on-screen role in the blockbuster film 'The Full Monty' in 1997.

In recent times, he recovered from a very serious Covid infection during 2021, and only two weeks ago was able to thank those who cared for him at a special Charity concert.

All of the Unite Band family send their love and strength to Christine, Richard and their family at this incredibly sad time Unite the Union Band

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Special evening

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "At the time, we didn't realise just how special this evening would be. It was our last one together and for those who were there, an evening we will be forever grateful for.

Trevor was one of the most significant band members in our history, and we are devastated at the news. All of the Unite Band family send their love and strength to Christine, Richard and their family at this incredibly sad time.

Just Giving Fund

The band has set up a special Just Giving page in Trevor's memory to raise further funds for the Sheffield Hospitals Charity.

https://www.justgiving.com/page/unitebrassband-trevorgoodison