Liverpool aim for title success

Dave McGlynn is hoping to emulate Jurgen Klopp and bring a second national title back to the city.

It is not just the bands competing at this weekend's 169th British Open Championship that are opening their doors to showcase their contest preparations.

With the Cheltenham National Finals fast approaching on the horizon, bands in Sections 1-4 have also been hard at work.

Liverpool Brass Band

One such is a band that will appear under a new name this year — Liverpool Brass Band.

Formerly known as the Formby Band, they changed their name to reflect their closer links to the city. They will be competing in the Third Section Final on Sunday 17th September hoping to repeat their Fourth Section National win in 2007.

Connection

Speaking to 4BR, guest conductor Dave McGlynn said: "After qualifying at Blackpool the decision was taken to change the band name.

It is one that reflects our connection to Liverpool and which has already seen us perform on local and national media as part of the city hosting the Eurovision Song Contest.

Everyone would like to thank the Sailors Chapel for their help in providing a rehearsal space in the lead up to the contest — and which will host our open rehearsal on Thursday 14th September at 8.00pm!"

We've really enjoyed working on 'The Lost Village of Imber' so if you are in the area come along and enjoy the music with us Dave McGlynn

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Support

Dave added: "My musical journey began there so it's wonderful that their wonderful tradition of brass playing is still being supported.

We've really enjoyed working on 'The Lost Village of Imber' so if you are in the area come along and enjoy the music with us."

Open rehearsal

Thursday 14th September (8.00pm)

The Sailors Chapel,

125 Beresford Road,

Dingle,

Liverpool

L8 4SG