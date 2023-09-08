St David's Hall shuts due to safety checks

The Welsh venue that has hosted two European Championships and the recent Cardiff Singer of the World competition will close for four weeks to carry out concrete safety checks.

St David's Hall in Cardiff, host to the 1986 and 1992 European Brass Band Championships as well as the renowned BBC Cardiff Singer of the World competition has been forced to temporarily shut so that checks can be carried out on its concrete structures.

It follows fears across the UK over buildings that contain Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC), including many schools and public buildings. So far two schools in Wales have been shut as well as one hospital ward.

The venue, which was only recently voted as one of the top 10 sounding concert halls in the world, will shut for four weeks at least for the work to be carried out, leading to several concert cancellations.

Concert cancelations

That will include one by Welsh Champion Tredegar who were due to open the Vale of Glamorgan Festival there on Friday 22nd September.

However, it is understood an alternative venue will be put in place for the event which will feature the band performing two world premieres from composers David Roche and American Ben Wallace, as well as 'Nine Daies Wonder' featuring Canadian violoinist Mark Fewer.

It is hoped confirmation of the new venue will be announced later today (Friday 7th September).

Checks

In a statement Cardiff Council said: "A building management and health and safety strategy has been implemented at the venue for the past 18 months. This included regular inspections by independent structural engineers with specific RAAC expertise.

Throughout this time no issues were raised about the condition of RAAC in the building and there was no evidence of deterioration — and this remains the case."

Future questions

They added: "However, the Council has continued to engage with its insurers and expert structural engineers and, based on advice received today from those experts, we believe it is prudent and responsible to carry out intrusive surveys to further reassure ourselves and the public on the safety of the Hall."

The news comes at a time when the future of the hall, which was opened in 1982 has been under debate with music venue operator Academy Music Group due to take it over, and with reported repairs costs running into the millions.