Strawberry Field forever...

A fantastic looking new bandstand has been opened in the most famous musical venues in the world...

The iconic Strawberry Field in Liverpool, forever immortalised in the Beatles famous 1967 song (in a double A side with 'Penny Lane') will remain a public venue providing live music performances thanks to the opening of a brand new bandstand.

It is is a strikingly quirky new addition to the south Liverpool visitor attraction, which has been owned by the Salvation Army since 1934.

Shaped as a giant bass drum, it appropriately inspired by the Beatles' iconic album cover, 'Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' and was officially opened recently by Commissioners Anthony and Gill Cotterill, Territorial Leaders of The Salvation Army.

Its floor is covered by a circular mosaic inspired by the 'Imagine' mosaic in Central Park's Strawberry Fields in New York.

The interior walls are also decorated by a large mural by renowned pop artist, James Wilkinson, depicting the legacy and importance of The Salvation Army's work, John Lennon and the legendary pop song.

The bandstand was built thanks to the generosity of Cliff Cooper, CEO and founder of Orange Amps, who is an honorary patron of Strawberry Field.

He founded Orange Amps in 1968, and its range of bright orange guitar amps marked a revolution in guitar amplifier design and sound technology, endorsed by the likes of Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Wonder, Led Zeppelin and Iron Maiden.

the place where John Lennon experienced one of his earliest musical moments hearing the Salvation Army band play has been taken to a whole new level Major Kathleen Versfeld

At the dedication, the Liverpool Walton Salvation Army Band performed — extending their long association with Strawberry Field having performed there for its children's home garden parties when John Lennon visited the grounds.

Speaking about the opening, Major Kathleen Versfeld, Mission Director at Strawberry Field, said: "Thanks to Cliff, live music in the Strawberry Field gardens the place where John Lennon experienced one of his earliest musical moments hearing the Salvation Army band play has been taken to a whole new level. There is simply no other bandstand like it."

They added: "This is a new platform for emerging talent to shine and established artists to support our good work, building on both the legacy of John Lennon and The Salvation Army at this special place."

