                 

*
banner

News

Strawberry Field forever...

A fantastic looking new bandstand has been opened in the most famous musical venues in the world...

Strawberry Field
  The bandstand sits in the heart of the iconic Strawberry Field in Liverpool.

Friday, 08 September 2023

        

The iconic Strawberry Field in Liverpool, forever immortalised in the Beatles famous 1967 song (in a double A side with 'Penny Lane') will remain a public venue providing live music performances thanks to the opening of a brand new bandstand.

It is is a strikingly quirky new addition to the south Liverpool visitor attraction, which has been owned by the Salvation Army since 1934.

Shaped as a giant bass drum, it appropriately inspired by the Beatles' iconic album cover, 'Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' and was officially opened recently by Commissioners Anthony and Gill Cotterill, Territorial Leaders of The Salvation Army.

Imagine

Its floor is covered by a circular mosaic inspired by the 'Imagine' mosaic in Central Park's Strawberry Fields in New York.

The interior walls are also decorated by a large mural by renowned pop artist, James Wilkinson, depicting the legacy and importance of The Salvation Army's work, John Lennon and the legendary pop song.

Generosity

The bandstand was built thanks to the generosity of Cliff Cooper, CEO and founder of Orange Amps, who is an honorary patron of Strawberry Field.

He founded Orange Amps in 1968, and its range of bright orange guitar amps marked a revolution in guitar amplifier design and sound technology, endorsed by the likes of Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Wonder, Led Zeppelin and Iron Maiden.

the place where John Lennon experienced one of his earliest musical moments hearing the Salvation Army band play has been taken to a whole new levelMajor Kathleen Versfeld

Brass band performances

At the dedication, the Liverpool Walton Salvation Army Band performed — extending their long association with Strawberry Field having performed there for its children's home garden parties when John Lennon visited the grounds.

Speaking about the opening, Major Kathleen Versfeld, Mission Director at Strawberry Field, said: "Thanks to Cliff, live music in the Strawberry Field gardens the place where John Lennon experienced one of his earliest musical moments hearing the Salvation Army band play has been taken to a whole new level. There is simply no other bandstand like it."

They added: "This is a new platform for emerging talent to shine and established artists to support our good work, building on both the legacy of John Lennon and The Salvation Army at this special place."

Image copyright: GJ Drones

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

National Youth Champs

Brass Bands England offers timely reminder

September 8 • Fantastic drop in sessions and plenty of advice is on hand for bands wishing to grab their place at next year's National Youth Championships of Great Britain.

Strawberry Field

Strawberry Field forever...

September 8 • A fantastic looking new bandstand has been opened in the most famous musical venues in the world...

St David's Hall

St David's Hall shuts due to safety checks

September 8 • The Welsh venue that has hosted two European Championships and the recent Cardiff Singer of the World competition will close for four weeks to carry out concrete safety checks.

Brass in Concert

Judges announced for Brass in Concert Championship

September 7 • The panel of judges has been announced for the 2023 Brass in Concert Championship.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Natrio Ensemble

Friday 8 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: 169th British Open

Saturday 9 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Longridge Band - Towneley Gardens Concert

Sunday 10 September • Towneley Gardens, Longridge, Preston PR3 3EA

Boarshurst Silver Band - Strata Brass

Sunday 10 September • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

Contest: Lower Sections 1-4 National Finals

Saturday 16 September • Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham GL50 4SH

Vacancies »

Crewe Brass

September 8 • Crewe Brass are looking for PERCUSSION players TUNED/KIT to join our highly motivated 3rd section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. . Other enquiries are welcome.

Crewe Brass

September 8 • Crewe Brass are looking for a 2ND CORNET to join our highly motivated 3rd section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. . Other enquiries are welcome.

Crewe Brass

September 8 • Crewe Brass are looking for a BBb BASS to join our highly motivated 3rd section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. . Other enquiries are welcome.

Pro Cards »

Gary Davies


Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top