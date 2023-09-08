                 

Mercer & Barker showcase at British Open

The leading mouthpiece manufacturer will be showcasing their products at Symphony Hall — with plenty being given a work out on stage too.

Mercer and Barker
  Mercer and Barker mouthpieces will be on show at Symphony Hall.

Friday, 08 September 2023

        

Although there will a full day of competitive action to enjoy at Symphony Hall on the Saturday, there will also be the chance to browse and buy plenty of brass band music, instruments, CDs and mouthpieces.

Showcase

Leading the way will be Mercer & Barker who are linking up with a number of their UK retailers to showcase their full range of mouthpieces — many of which will be performed on by players in just about every band taking to the stage.

Ultimate endorsement

A spokesperson told 4BR: "The British Open is such an iconic event and we are delighted to be able to showcase our mouthpieces at Symphony Hall with our fantastic retail partners.

We are even more pleased as we know that players in just about every band will be taking to the stage playing our products — the ultimate endorsement at the ultimate brass band contest.

We wish them all well and we are sure they will help them all perform brilliantly."

Find out more

To find out more about Mercer & Barker go to:
https://mercerandbarker.com/

        

