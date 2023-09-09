Result: 2023 British Open Championship

Results:
Saturday 9th September
Test Piece: 'Sand and Stars' (Thierry Deleruyelle)
Adjudicators: Dr Robert Childs, Dr Stephen Cobb, Stephen Roberts
1. Foden's (Russell Gray)**
2. Valaisia Brass (Arsene Duc)
3. Tredegar (Ian Porthouse)
4. Grimethorpe Colliery (Michael Bach)
5. Black Dyke (Prof Nicholas J. Childs)
6. Cory (Philip Harper)
7. Brighouse & Rastrick (Prof David King)
8. Flowers (Paul Holland)
9. Hammonds (Morgan Griffiths)
10. WFEL Fairey (Philip Chalk)
11. Whitburn (Luc Vertommen)
12. Aldbourne (Ivan Meylemans)
13. Desford Colliery (Allan Withington)
14. the cooperation band (David Morton)
15. Hepworth (Ryan Watkins)
16. Rothwell Temperance (David Roberts)
17. Leyland (Thomas Wyss)
18. Northop Silver (Gareth Brindle)
Stanley Wainwright Memorial Trophy: Gary Curtin (Foden's) â€” Foden's
Brian Evans Memorial Trophy for Best Soprano: Richard Poole (Foden's)
The Geoffrey Whitham Memorial Trophy: Glenn van Looy, Solo Euphonium (Valaisia)
** Receives invitation to represent England at 2025 European Championships in Stavanger
*Relegated to Grand Shield to be confirmed