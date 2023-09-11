Report & Result: 2023 Doctor Martin Wainstone Cup

GUS Band boost their anniversary bank balance with an ambitious victory under the direction of Christopher Bond.

The GUS Band's 90th anniversary celebrations received a hefty financial boost on the weekend after they claimed the Doctor Martin Wainstone Cup title in Yarm.

The winner's cheque for £4,000 (plus an additional £400 for travel expenses paid to each band) was the biggest cash prize won in their proud history.

Little could the famous Munn and Felton 'founding fathers' have dreamt of a first prize of such a size when they set up the band in 1933 (it would have been the equivalent of around £235,000). They also won the 'Best Percussion' award.

Sand and Stars

It also came just a couple of weeks before their official 90th anniversary concert (Sunday 24th September), with the band's desire to return to the apex of contesting shown by the inclusion in their programme of Thierry Deleruyelle's 'Sand & Stars' test-piece.

It was used at the British Open Championship 24 hours earlier in Birmingham — and their rendition was one which adjudicator Sandy Smith observed in his written remarks as being "very impressive" and a "well-controlled performance."

Led by Musical Director Christopher Bond, they also included the march 'Knight Templar' and featured soloist Rob Fleming playing 'Capriccio Brillante'.

Right direction

Reflecting on their success Christopher Bond told 4BR: "We're delighted by the result — and it's another step in the right direction — hopefully back to the British Open.

We picked the piece not in anticipation of its being used at the Grand Shield in 2024, but because it's the type of major work we need to aspire to playing well if we are to compete at the very top level."

He added: "That's what made Sandy Smith's remarks about the performance so satisfying, as it showed our hard work is paying off."

Chris also thanked his band as well as the organisers for a memorable day. "As the band stated on its Facebook page, this was our first time at the competition and we were blown away by the excellent contest organisation, phenomenal venue and facilities, and friendliness of volunteers.

My thanks go to them but also to everyone on stage — it was a super set of performances from players who share a real dedication and ambition for the GUS Band."

Ambition

It was a sentiment shared by the players too, with soprano player Martin Britt saying: "When the band didn't qualify for the Open we felt we still had to show the ambition and test our mettle (which was tested when a bullroarer percussion instrument broke from its tethering). I think we did that today."

The major disappointment though was that despite a highly generous prize fund the contest struggled to attract more competitors — something which Sandy Smith wryly remarked was perhaps due to them not needing the money.

Sensible and shrewd

Those who did perform he said had chosen "sensible and shrewd" test-piece choices to go with their showcase marches and "excellent' soloists, which had made it a short, but hugely enjoyable day.

Runner-up, City of Bradford led by Matthew Ryan chose another recent British Open test-piece in Edward Gregson's 'The World Rejoicing' as they took home a prize package of £2,250 (plus £400 travel expenses).

Their swaggering 'Best March' rendition of 'The Wizard' was added to by the 'Ballade' from the William Himes 'Flugel Concerto' played by Phoebe Mallinson.

Tremendous player

Third place and a hefty £1,250 (plus travel) went to Pemberton Old Wigan DW led by Ben Dixon.

Their colourful 'Journey to the Centre of the Earth' own-choice selection was added to by 'The President' march and a superb 'Best Soloist' performance from Emma Coffey of 'Concerto per Filcorno Basso' by Ponchielli.

"Emma is a tremendous young player and this performance will have given her a fantastic extra boost of soloist confidence,"Ben told 4BR.

Cool head

Although there was to be no return to the winner's podium step for EverReady led by Jack Capstaff, there should have been an extra award for sheer cool headedness on a hot day, to their euphonium soloist Andrew Headley.

A first valve jam just after he had begun Peter Graham's 'Brillante' didn't faze him at all as he calmly reached for fellow euph player Mark Millman's instrument (which also had a sticky first valve!) and performed excellently.

The applause which rang out was fully deserved and gained the admiration of Sandy Smith when told what had happened.

"I couldn't believe that after nine years something like it should happen,' Andrew later told 4BR. "And I only got the euphonium serviced last month!"

EverReady also performed 'The President' march as well 'Dances & Alleluias' by Philip Sparke as they ended the day taking home £500 (plus travel)

More attractive

With a prize pot worth over £8,000 plus travelling expenses, the excellent organisers Cockerton Silver certainly deserve better support from bands — three of which pulled out in the weeks before the event, including one just a few days before.

Speaking to 4BR, contest organiser Steve Goodwin said: "We've tried to make the event as attractive as possible with a real investment in the venue and prizes as well as changing dates.

We have asked people and bands to give us their thoughts on how we can attract more competitors — and we would be delighted to hear of any ideas they may have to help us further."

Result:



Adjudicator: Sandy Smith

March/Solo/Own Choice = Total

1. GUS Band (Christopher Bond): 90/88/194 = 272

2. City of Bradford (Matthew Ryan): 91/90/190 = 271

3. Pemberton Old Wigan DW (Ben Dixon) 88/92/189 = 269

4. EverReady Band (Jack Capstaff): 86/8/188 = 262

Best March: City of Bradford (The Wizard)

Best Soloist: Emma Coffey (baritone) — Pemberton Old Wigan DW