GBBA set to host march & test piece contest

The Gloucestershire Brass Band Association (GBBA) will host its popular Own Choice March & Test Piece Contest on Sunday 19th November — and there is still time to get your entries in.

The Gloucestershire Brass Band Association (GBBA) will host its popular Own Choice March & Test Piece Contest on Sunday 19th November.

The open event will be an A Section for registered bands with a B Section for unregistered and training bands who will be giving the alternative to perform a short own choice programme instead of a test-piece to complement their march selection.

Closing date

The closing date for entries has been extended to 23rd September and the adjudicator will be Black Dyke's flugel star, Stephanie Binns.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We are delighted to have once again secured sponsorship from Gloucestershire based publisher Wright & Round for Section B, with additional sponsorship from Denis Wick Products Ltd for Section A."

More information

The event will be held at Severn Vale School in Quedgeley, Gloucester minutes from J12 of the M5.

Entry forms are available at: www.gbba-online.org.uk/contests