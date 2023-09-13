Cutt to head to Fermanagh/Tyrone for Summer School

Garry Cutt will be the guest conductor on the 2024 Fermanagh/Tyrone Brass Band Summer School

The Fermanagh/Tyrone Brass Band Summer School (FTBBSS) has announced that Garry Cutt will be the guest conductor for its 2024 course.

One of the banding movement's most popular and successful conductors he has won countless accolades, including four British Open titles and no fewer than seven Brass in Concert victories.

Finest bands

He has also conducted many of the finest bands in the world, with long associations with Grimethorpe Colliery and Foden's as well as Fairey, Brighouse & Rastrick and Tredegar in the UK and the likes of Oslofjord, Windcorp and Wallberg in Europe.

Presented with the Iles Medal by The Worshipful Company of Musicians in recognition of his services to the banding movement he takes over from Ian Porthouse who is unavailable due to prior commitments.

Thrilled

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We are thrilled to be joined by Garry who we know will be an immensely popular guest conductor for the 2024 course.

His experience and knowledge will bring so much to us alongside our world class tutors. It's going to be yet another musical treat for everyone that attends."

More information

For more information on the course please visit www.FTBBSS.com