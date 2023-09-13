                 

Thoresby in fine trim for National title battle

Thoresby Colliery Band is heading to Cheltenham this weekend looking to repeat a title winning triumph from their proud past.

tHORESBY
  The band has a proud historical link to the coal mining industry

Wednesday, 13 September 2023

        

The contesting focus will move from Birmingham to Cheltenham this weekend for the Sections 1-4 National Finals, with bands from around the country putting the finishing touches to their preparations.

One of these is Thoresby Colliery Band who are determined to regain its Championship Section status after a long period of rebuilding.

2000 win

Cheltenham sees them perform at the First Section National Final for the first time since 2000, when they went on to triumph at the Royal Albert Hall. It was a win that led to promotion and an extended tenure in the top section.

MD Dean Jones has been putting the band through its paces, with their return also marking a small reminder of their mining heritage when they take to the stage in their orange trim jackets.

Proud association

Spokesperson Nick Harris told 4BR: "Thoresby has always proudly been associated with the mining industry.

People may not know that the orange trim recognised the support we were given over the years by Joy Mining Equipment, who supplied machinery to the colliery which came in a bright orange colour for safety reasons."

Although the colliery closed in 2015 (with Nick one of the last brass band playing colliers) the band overcame many challenges through the hard work of its committee and current members of the band and is now looking forward to an exciting future.

Cheltenham sees them perform at the First Section National Final for the first time since 2000, when they went on to triumph at the Royal Albert Hall4BR

Buzz for open rehearsal

Band Manager Jools Ritchie added: "There is a real buzz in the band room and that's not just from the Hornets' nest we recently found!

Dean Jones has come as MD Michael Howley is away with the RAF, and is doing a cracking job, so we are confident of doing well and perhaps even pushing for a repeat of that triumph 23 years ago."

The band will be holding an open rehearsal on Thursday 14th September at St Paulinius Church, New Ollerton , Newark, (NG22 9SX) commencing at 7.45pm prompt.

        

