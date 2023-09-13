                 

News

Davies takes New Year baton at Markham

The experienced Gary Davies will take over as Musical Director of Markham & District Band

Gary Davies
  Gary Davies has been appointed as the new MD at Markham & District Band

Wednesday, 13 September 2023

        

Markham & District Band has announced the appointed of the experienced Gary Davies as their new Musical Director.

Title winner

For many year a highly respected soprano cornet player with the Cwmaman Band, he later turned to conducting, leading the Tylorstown Band from 2005 until 2023.

During that time the band become Second Section Champion Band of Great Britain in 2010 and First Section Champion in 2013.

Following promotion to the Championship Section the band also became Welsh League Champion Band of Wales in 2011 and 2016 and were crowned National Eisteddfod Champion in 2018. Gary has also enjoyed successful tenures with Llwydcoed Band and Ynyshir Bands.

In 2010 and 2013 he was presented with the Eric James Welsh Conductor of the Year accolade.

We are excited at the prospect of working with such an experienced conductor and look forward to a long and successful relationshipMarkham & District Band

New Year role

An experienced adjudicator (he will be at Cheltenham this weekend) He will take on the new role with Markham in January 2024. He takes over from Jayne Thomas who took the band from 2020, leading them to podium finishes at both the Welsh Area and Welsh Eisteddfod.

A spokesperson for the First Section band told 4BR: "We are excited at the prospect of working with such an experienced conductor and look forward to a long and successful relationship."

        

