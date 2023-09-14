New additions to Elgar International Brass Band Summer School

Sheona Wade and Lode Violet will join Philp Harper to be part of the EIBBSS tutor team in 2024.

The Elgar International Brass Band Summer School (EIBBSS) has announced their tutor team for 2024 and beyond.

Led by Artistic Director Phillip Harper, the team will now include renowned soloists Lode Violet and Sheona Wade who join Mark Wilkinson, Stephanie Binns, Daniel Thomas, Adam Bokaris, Christopher Thomas, Les Neish, Harry Cunningham, Steve Jones and Gareth Hand.

New additions

Speaking about the new additions to the team Course Director Carole Crompton commented; "We welcome Sheona and Lode for 2024 to add to the world class team of tutors that offers so much to our delegates."

We also welcome visiting tutors Adam Bokaris and Harry Cunningham from Black Dyke Band to work with us during the week.

In response to the new additions, Phillip Harper added: "All the EIBBSS tutor team offer immense experience and unmatched talent. I'm sure delegates will be thrilled to work with them all."

Time and place

The EIBBSS takes place at Bromsgrove School from Sunday 21st July to Friday 26th July 2024 with a packed schedule of sectional and full band rehearsals, individual lessons, tutor concert, delegates showcase, and two concert performances.

Sign up for 2024

Those interested in attending the course in 2024 should contact info@eibbss.org.uk or visit the website: https://www.eibbss.org.uk/enrol-2024/