Funeral details announced for Trevor Goodison

Details of the funeral service and the musical tribute to be played to the late Trevor Goodison of Unite the Union Band have been announced.

Trevor Goodsion
  Trevor Goodison was a much respected member of Unite the Union Band

Friday, 15 September 2023

        

The funeral of Trevor Goodison, whose death in August was reported on 4BR will be held on Wednesday 4th October at 11.45am at City Road Crematorium, Sheffield.

A spokesperson for Unite the Union Band stated: "The family has asked us to thank those who have offered their support and condolences through the band. They and we cannot thank people enough."

Service

Following the funeral, everyone is invited to Niagara Conference Centre, Niagara Road, Sheffield (S6 1LU).

As a mark of respect, the band will be organising a massed band to perform a short concert during the afternoon.

Welcome

They stated: "Everyone is welcome to play for this very special tribute. We ask that, if possible, you let us know that you're hoping to play so that we can organise music etc.

Please message Unite the Union Brass Band through the band's Facebook page, or contact Gemma Grayson/Clare Moore directly.

gemmalouisegrayson@googlemail.com

Donations

The family have requested no flowers, but ask for any donations to the Sheffield Hospitals Charity Just Giving page:

https://www.justgiving.com/page/unitebrassband-trevorgoodison?fbclid=IwAR065x_hJJKFm0ehxn5J413SsgghAyK1KojyUoIJ_T15QMAbXpE6fBASsQg

        

