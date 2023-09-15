Frank Hodges steps down from British Open controller role

Frank Hodges steps down from his contest controller role with the British Open and Spring Festival with immediate effect.

After 23 years as Contest Controller of the British Open and British Open Spring Festival events, Frank Hodges has taken the decision to step down from the roles with immediate effect.

During his tenure the contests have undergone progressive development resulting in a clear system of promotion and relegation, links to qualifying contests and assistance to bands with player registrations and contest day structuring.

Final time

He undertook his duties for a final time at Symphony Hall last weekend where his enormous contribution to the success of the events was publicly noted not only by compere David Hayward, but also by numerous conductors and players.

Forefront

Speaking to 4BR Frank said: "I first got involved with the Spring Festival in 1977.

Ever since I've been honoured to work towards maintaining and enhancing the British Open contests, first working with Margaret Mortimer as Contest Controller in 1999 and following onwards with the bands and the players at the forefront of everything that I've done."

He added: "I've been very fortunate to work with wonderful colleagues and volunteers who have put in just as much dedication and passion for the events as I have.

It was also wonderful to see the Winter Gardens welcoming a record audience this year and Symphony Hall once again being packed out last weekend."

Pass responsibility

He concluded: "It is time to pass the responsibility on although I will maintain a close eye on its future.

My thanks as always go to those who have supported me, especially my family who will also step away with me, and as always, to the bands, who I've enjoyed every minute of trying to help be part of what I consider to be the finest brass band contests in the world."

Announcement

4BR understands that the British Open owners Martin and Karyn Mortimer will make an announcement about future contest control administration in due course.