Rooms for you and your groups at Cheltenham and beyond

The hotel specialists are wishing their clients all the best in Cheltenham this weekend — but also reminding them that 2024 is just around the corner...

The team at rooms4groups have wished all the bands competing at the National Championships at the Centaur in Cheltenham this weekend the very best of luck.

The leading hotel and tour break for brass bands has catered for a number of bands in each of the sections this weekend — although they say they don't have any favourites!!

Thank you

A spokesperson told 4BR: "A big thank you to the many bands who have booked their hotels for this important weekend with us.

We are proud to support so many bands within the brass band community and we are sure everyone will enjoy their performances on stage — and hopefully their celebrations afterwards. Have a great weekend everyone!"

Looking forward

rooms4groups is already looking forward to 2024 and any band wishing to book hotels for their Regional Championship, British Open Spring Festival or even proposed summer tours, should get in touch.

Find out more

To find out more go to: bookings@rooms4groups.co.uk