                 

*
banner

News

Rooms for you and your groups at Cheltenham and beyond

The hotel specialists are wishing their clients all the best in Cheltenham this weekend — but also reminding them that 2024 is just around the corner...

rooms4groups
  All eyes are on Cheltenham this weekend.

Friday, 15 September 2023

        

The team at rooms4groups have wished all the bands competing at the National Championships at the Centaur in Cheltenham this weekend the very best of luck.

The leading hotel and tour break for brass bands has catered for a number of bands in each of the sections this weekend — although they say they don't have any favourites!!

Thank you

A spokesperson told 4BR: "A big thank you to the many bands who have booked their hotels for this important weekend with us.

We are proud to support so many bands within the brass band community and we are sure everyone will enjoy their performances on stage — and hopefully their celebrations afterwards. Have a great weekend everyone!"

Looking forward

rooms4groups is already looking forward to 2024 and any band wishing to book hotels for their Regional Championship, British Open Spring Festival or even proposed summer tours, should get in touch.

Find out more

To find out more go to: bookings@rooms4groups.co.uk

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Foden's Band celebrating

World Rankings: September update

September 16 • Foden's edge closer to number 1 spot following their impressive victory in Birmingham last weekend.

eventz

Ev-entz on hand at Cheltenham for a little bit of everything

September 15 • The team from Ev-entz will be at Cheltenham this weekend with bags and bags of great deals to take home with you.

Denis Wick

Global artist and ambassador boost for Denis Wick

September 15 • A new raft of high-profile soloists, conductors and educators around the world join Denis Wick as international artists and ambassadors.

Elgar

Leading composers commissioned by Elgar International Brass Band Summer School

September 15 • An innovative music commissioning strategy sees Philip Sparke, Lucy Pankhurst and Alan Fernie write new works for the 2024 Elgar International Brass Band Summer School.

What's on »

Contest: Lower Sections 1-4 National Finals

Saturday 16 September • Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham GL50 4SH

Contest: Lower Sections 1-4 National Finals

Sunday 17 September • Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham GL50 4SH

Haverhill Silver Band - Concert at Gosfield School

Sunday 17 September • Gosfield School, Cut Hedge Park, Halstead Road, Gosfield, Halstead CO9 1PF

The Hepworth Band - Holmfirth Arts Festival - Forces of Nature

Saturday 23 September • St David's Church Hall, Woodhead Road, Holmbridge, Holmfirth, West Yorkshire. HD92NQ

South Yorkshire Police - Concert by South Yorkshire Police Band

Saturday 23 September • Todwick Village Hall. 71 Kiverton Lane. Todwick . Sheffield . S26 1HJ

Vacancies »

Sandhurst Silver Band

September 13 • Sandhurst Band has openings for committed Bb bass players, Cornet & percussion. . . Upcoming events include the Leicester contest in November and several exciting events over Christmas. Rehearsals are once per week (Tues 8-10 pm), ramping for contests

Bedworth Brass

September 12 • Bedworth Brass, Midlands 1st Section band require a Principal Euphonium Player.. Due to our current player relocating out of the area we are looking for a talented and enthusiastic player to join the ranks of our hard working and sociable band.

Linthwaite Band

September 12 • Linthwaite is a friendly 4th section band based on the outskirts of Huddersfield. We have vacancies for cornets, basses and percussion, having finished a successful summer of engagements we look forward to filling our diary up again with more engagements.

Pro Cards »

Stuart Black

BA (Hons) Music
Conductor, Teacher, Flugel soloist

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top