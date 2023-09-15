                 

Leading composers commissioned by Elgar International Brass Band Summer School

An innovative music commissioning strategy sees Philip Sparke, Lucy Pankhurst and Alan Fernie write new works for the 2024 Elgar International Brass Band Summer School.

Elgar
  Philip Sparke, Lucy Pankhurst and Alan Fernie will provide the new commissions

Friday, 15 September 2023

        

The Elgar International Brass Band Summer School (EIBBSS) has announced an innovative future music commissioning strategy.

Based on an ethos of engaging delegates with leading composers for the medium, they have linked with a trio of hugely respected writers to produce works for its 2024 course.

Philip Sparke, Alan Fernie and Lucy Pankhurst will write works that will be given world premieres at the EIBBSS 2024 Summer School before being made available through commercial publication.

Course Director Carole Crompton told 4BR: "This exciting initiative underlines our commitment to engage and challenge our delegates. This commission strategy will form an important part of the course's future development."

It was confirmed that Philip and Alan will compose music to be performed by the delegates, while Lucy will provide music for the specialised tutor ensemble.

This is a fantastic idea, not only for the delegates but also to augment the existing brass band repertoire with new and creative materialArtistic Director, Philip Harper

Speaking about the strategy, Artistic Director Phillip Harper added: "This is a fantastic idea, not only for the delegates but also to augment the existing brass band repertoire with new and creative material.

It also demonstrates EIBBSS's commitment to its core values of enjoyment of music making."

The 2024 EIBBSS course is almost sold out.

Limited places for 2024 are available at: https://www.eibbss.org.uk/enrol-2024/

        

