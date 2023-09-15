Ev-entz on hand at Cheltenham for a little bit of everything

The team from Ev-entz will be at Cheltenham this weekend with bags and bags of great deals to take home with you.

Ev-entz, the leading backline and percussion hire company will be at Cheltenham on the weekend — not only providing the fantastic range of percussion instruments for the competing bands to use, but to also meet customers at their trade stand.

Special deals

There are some special deals on offer too — especially with a great selection of stock at hugely reduced prices — up to 50% on brass accessories, great deals on BG, Hercules and Vincent Bach products — and a fantastic selection of Denis Wick A and B stock.

Speaking about what's on offer, Managing Director Adrian Evans told 4BR: "We have just bought the remaining stock of a music store that has closed down which means along with our own special deals on our stock we have amazing deals on all the other accessories."

Come along

He added: "Just come along and ask and we will see what we can do. We want to help bands and help players, so even if we haven't got something with us, we are sure we can get on hands on whatever you want for a great price.

Billy, Adrian and Andy will be on the Ev-entz trade stand on both days — so come along and say hello and see what we can offer!"