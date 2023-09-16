                 

*
banner

News

2024 Area test-pieces revealed

Music from Philip Sparke, Eric Ball, Christopher Bond and Alan Fernie will test the bands at the 2024 Regional Championships.

Nationals
  The test pieces have been announced today

Saturday, 16 September 2023

        

The five set-works that will test the bands at the 2024 Regional Championships have been announced in the official Cheltenham National Finals programme this morning.

Test pieces

As rumoured it is Philip Sparke's 'Variations on an Enigma' for the Championships Section, with Eric Ball's classic 'High Peak' in the First Section.

More Sparke in the Second Section with his popular 'Triptych', whilst Christopher Bond's 'Corineus' makes its way up from youth level to the Third Section.

A brand new work from the pen of Alan Fernie will test the bands in the Fourth Section with 'Music for Jock Tamson'

Championship Section: Variations on an Enigma (Philip Sparke)

First Section: High Peak (Eric Ball)

Second Section: Triptych (Philip Sparke)

Third Section: Corineus (Christopher Bond)

Fourth Section: Music for Jock Tamson (Alan Fernie)

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

cheltenham

Result: 2023 National Championships of Great Britain: Fourth Section

September 16 • Newhall claims the Fourth Section National title in Cheltenham

Nationals

2024 Area test-pieces revealed

September 16 • Music from Philip Sparke, Eric Ball, Christopher Bond and Alan Fernie will test the bands at the 2024 Regional Championships.

Foden's Band celebrating

World Rankings: September update

September 16 • Foden's edge closer to number 1 spot following their impressive victory in Birmingham last weekend.

eventz

Ev-entz on hand at Cheltenham for a little bit of everything

September 15 • The team from Ev-entz will be at Cheltenham this weekend with bags and bags of great deals to take home with you.

What's on »

Contest: Lower Sections 1-4 National Finals

Saturday 16 September • Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham GL50 4SH

Contest: Lower Sections 1-4 National Finals

Sunday 17 September • Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham GL50 4SH

Haverhill Silver Band - Concert at Gosfield School

Sunday 17 September • Gosfield School, Cut Hedge Park, Halstead Road, Gosfield, Halstead CO9 1PF

The Hepworth Band - Holmfirth Arts Festival - Forces of Nature

Saturday 23 September • St David's Church Hall, Woodhead Road, Holmbridge, Holmfirth, West Yorkshire. HD92NQ

South Yorkshire Police - Concert by South Yorkshire Police Band

Saturday 23 September • Todwick Village Hall. 71 Kiverton Lane. Todwick . Sheffield . S26 1HJ

Vacancies »

Corby Silver Band

September 16 • We are looking to recruit Bb CORNET players, front or back row, BASS TROMBONE and a Bb BASS to complete our fun, ambitious band and help us return to the 3rd section. We would also welcome a tuned percussionist to further strengthen the section.

Uppermill Band

September 16 • EXCITING TIMES AHEAD AS WE START A NEW CHAPTER. Following a period of rebuilding and the appointment of our new MD JAMES GARLICK, we require a PERCUSSIONIST to complete our team. We are a hardworking and committed team.

Sandhurst Silver Band

September 13 • Sandhurst Band has openings for committed Bb bass players, Cornet & percussion. . . Upcoming events include the Leicester contest in November and several exciting events over Christmas. Rehearsals are once per week (Tues 8-10 pm), ramping for contests

Pro Cards »

Alan Widdop


Conductor, Brass teacher, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top