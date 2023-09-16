2024 Area test-pieces revealed

Music from Philip Sparke, Eric Ball, Christopher Bond and Alan Fernie will test the bands at the 2024 Regional Championships.

The five set-works that will test the bands at the 2024 Regional Championships have been announced in the official Cheltenham National Finals programme this morning.

Test pieces

As rumoured it is Philip Sparke's 'Variations on an Enigma' for the Championships Section, with Eric Ball's classic 'High Peak' in the First Section.

More Sparke in the Second Section with his popular 'Triptych', whilst Christopher Bond's 'Corineus' makes its way up from youth level to the Third Section.

A brand new work from the pen of Alan Fernie will test the bands in the Fourth Section with 'Music for Jock Tamson'

Championship Section: Variations on an Enigma (Philip Sparke)

First Section: High Peak (Eric Ball)

Second Section: Triptych (Philip Sparke)

Third Section: Corineus (Christopher Bond)

Fourth Section: Music for Jock Tamson (Alan Fernie)