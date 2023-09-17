                 

Result: 2023 National Championships of Great Britain: Second Section

It's a Lakeland triumph for North West based Whitworth Vale & Healey.

Cheltenham
  The Second Section National final has taken place in Cheltenham.

Test piece: Lakeland Variations (Philip Sparke)
Adjudicators: Alan Bourne, Anne Crookston, Mark Wilkinson

1. Whitworth Vale & Healey (Mike Golding)
2. Alder Valley Brass (David Hatton)
3. Newmilns & Galston (Alan Friel)
4. Soundhouse Brass (Lee Clayson)
5. Tewit Silver (Martin Hall)
6. Knottingley Silver (Kevin Belcher)
7. Irvine & Dreghorn (Stephanie Kennedy)
8. Newport Borough (Robin Hackett)
9. Diggle (Sean Conway)
10. Durham Miners' Association (Stuart Gray)
11. Meltham & Meltham Mills (Tom Haslam)
12. Chiltern Hills (Gordon Davies)
13. Chinnor Silver (Oliver Hallstead-Brooks)
14. Otterbourne (James Smith)
15. Valley Brass (Haydock) (David Chadwick)
16. Rolls-Royce (Derby) (Graham Cardwell)
17. Abergavenny Borough (Lana Tingay)
18. Foss Dyke (Gareth Westwood)
19. Denmead Brass (Estelle Flood)

Best Instrumentalist: Ian Peters (euphonium) — Whitworth Vale & Healey

        

