British Open contests to adopt Brass Band Players Registry rules

The British Open and Spring Festival Contests will use the Brass Band Players Ltd with immediate effect.

British Open
  The changes come into effect immediately

Monday, 18 September 2023

        

The British Open Championships has confirmed that it is to adopt the rules of the Brass Band Players Ltd registry with immediate effect.

4BR was informed that the change will apply to the British Open, Grand Shield, Senior Cup and Senior Trophy contests.

Review

A spokesperson stated: "This is an important change that forms part of our review of contest control administration for the British Open and Spring Festival events.

Further details about the new registration arrangements will be announced in due course to all bands that are due to take part in the 2024 contests."

Respect

Philip Morris Managing Director of Brass Band Players Ltd and Kapitol Promotions told 4BR: "We are pleased to work with the British Open Championships, a competition that we have always held in the greatest respect.

This decision brings uniformity to the registration rules for all bands in the UK."

        

