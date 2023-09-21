                 

Friary set for 40th anniversary

Friary Brass will mark its 40th anniversary next month with a special celebratory concert.

friary
  Friary Brass Band was formed in 1983

Thursday, 21 September 2023

        

Friary Brass is marking its 40th anniversary with a special concert later this month.

Formed in 1983 the band initially gained support from Guildford's Friary Meux brewery, and soon enjoyed giving high profile performance from the British Grand Prix and Twickenham to departure of QE2 cruise tours.

In 2015 they received the Mayor of Guildford's Award for Service to the Community as well as enjoying an increasingly successful contesting record including five consecutive top section London & SC Area titles.

They have also gained a reputation for their inventive entertaining concert and contest programmes.

Long way

Speaking about the event, Band Chairman Dave Wicks told 4BR: "It's a real privilege to play in Friary. We've come a very long way over the last 40 years with notable achievements.

Our anniversary concert will be a fantastic evening of music led by MD Nigel Taken and featuring Tom Smith, principal cornet of Brighouse & Rastrick Band, and are delighted that our former MD Chris King will also return to conduct on the evening."

It's a real privilege to play in Friary. We've come a very long way over the last 40 years with notable achievementsBand Chairman, Dave Wicks

Concert

The anniversary concert takes place at 7.30pm on Saturday 30th September at Trinity Methodist Church, Brewery Road, Horsell, Woking (GU21 4LH).

        

