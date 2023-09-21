                 

*
banner

News

UniBrass Championships start exam prep

The 2024 UniBrass Championships are set to take place in February next year — but the homework is already being done to make it a success.

UniBrass
  The Championships are set to take place next February

Thursday, 21 September 2023

        

The UniBrass Championships will return to the Warwick Arts Centre on 17th February 2024.

It will feature over 750 participants from 25 universities in its UniBrass Shield and UniBrass Trophy contests as part of the world's only inter-university brass band competition.

20-minute sets

Each band will perform a 20-minute set to impress the adjudicators on their musicality and level of entertainment.

Described by Brass Bands England as "one of the most innovative things to happen in brass banding in over 100 years,"UniBrass 2024 promises to be a fantastic day of high-quality music.

Tickets:

Audience and participant tickets for the event will be available soon on the UniBrass website.

For more information go to: www.unibrass.co.uk/audience-information

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Peter Room

Room legacy celebrated

September 21 • The 50th anniversary of the Cheshire County Youth Band proved to be a celebration of a remarkable musical legacy.

Hepworth

Hepworth welcomes new flugel signing

September 21 • Adam Hofland-Ward has been permanently signed by Hepworth Band.

UniBrass

UniBrass Championships start exam prep

September 21 • The 2024 UniBrass Championships are set to take place in February next year — but the homework is already being done to make it a success.

friary

Friary set for 40th anniversary

September 21 • Friary Brass will mark its 40th anniversary next month with a special celebratory concert.

What's on »

The Hepworth Band - Holmfirth Arts Festival - Forces of Nature

Saturday 23 September • St David's Church Hall, Woodhead Road, Holmbridge, Holmfirth, West Yorkshire. HD92NQ

South Yorkshire Police - Concert by South Yorkshire Police Band

Saturday 23 September • Todwick Village Hall. 71 Kiverton Lane. Todwick . Sheffield . S26 1HJ

Dobcross Silver Band - Unite the Union Band

Sunday 24 September • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross . Saddleworth . Oldham OL3 5AD

Enderby Band - The Melton Band

Sunday 24 September • Melton Theatre, Asfordby Road, Melton Mowbray LE13 0HJ

The GUS Band - The GUS Band 90th Anniversary Celebration Concert

Sunday 24 September • Northampton High School,. Newport Pagnell Road,. Hardingstone,. Northampton NN4 6UU

Vacancies »

Easingwold Town Band

September 21 • We are an enterprising, forward-looking, inclusive 4th Section band with vacancies for soprano cornet, front-row cornet and Eb bass. Enjoy a friendly welcome at our bandroom in Easingwold, 12 miles N of York (postcode YO61 3DB). Come for a blow!

Easingwold Town Band

September 21 • We are an enterprising, forward-looking, inclusive 4th Section band with vacancies for soprano cornet, front-row cornet and Eb bass. Youâ€™ll find a friendly welcome at our bandroom in Easingwold, 12 miles N of York (postcode YO61 3DB). Come for a blow!. . C

Harlow Brass Band

September 21 • Seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR - We are a friendly, non-contesting band who play to a good standard. We hold our own Spring and Christmas concerts and provide entertainment at various local events throughout the year.

Pro Cards »

Howard J Evans

MA (Dist), Mus.B (hons), ARCM (hons), LRAM, LTCL, PGCE
Conductor, composer, arranger, tutor and pianist

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top