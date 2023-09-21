UniBrass Championships start exam prep

The 2024 UniBrass Championships are set to take place in February next year — but the homework is already being done to make it a success.

The UniBrass Championships will return to the Warwick Arts Centre on 17th February 2024.

It will feature over 750 participants from 25 universities in its UniBrass Shield and UniBrass Trophy contests as part of the world's only inter-university brass band competition.





20-minute sets

Each band will perform a 20-minute set to impress the adjudicators on their musicality and level of entertainment.

Described by Brass Bands England as "one of the most innovative things to happen in brass banding in over 100 years,"UniBrass 2024 promises to be a fantastic day of high-quality music.

Tickets:

Audience and participant tickets for the event will be available soon on the UniBrass website.

For more information go to: www.unibrass.co.uk/audience-information