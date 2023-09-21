                 

News

Hepworth welcomes new flugel signing

Adam Hofland-Ward has been permanently signed by Hepworth Band.

Hepworth
  Adam has now become a full time signing with the band

Thursday, 21 September 2023

        

The Hepworth Band has welcomed the signing of Adam Hofland-Ward on flugel horn.

Adam is a student at the RNCM in Manchester under the guidance of Roger Webster and Richard Marshall.

He has previously occupied principal seats at various bands and made his flugel debut with Hepworth at the Grand Shield followed by the recent British Open at Symphony Hall.

Welcome

Musical Director, Ryan Watkins told 4BR: "I'm delighted to welcome Adam. He has been nothing short of outstanding on the Grand Shield and British Open stages and has shown his musical maturity in rehearsals.

He is a great addition to us and it showcases Hepworth's desire to provide a platform for the very best of the next generation of young brass players."

Massive

In response, Adam commented: "I'm very excited to be joining Hepworth as a full-time member.

Over the past few months, I've noticed a massive push forward by the band in playing at the British Open and which shows what an exciting future there is for Hepworth."

        

