Brass Band World magazine: Latest edition out now

The latest edition of Brass BAND World magazine is now out — covering the British Open Championships and a preview of next month's Royal Albert Hall showdown.

The latest issue of Brass Band World magazine is now out, and it is once again packed with news, views, opinions, articles and reviews.

There is news of the 2024 Regional Championship test-pieces, a report from the 169th British Open Championship, a tribute to composer Gareth Wood and interview with Austrian baritone star Felix Geroldinger.

Round ups

There are also roundups from around the banding world and a special feature on the GUS Band which celebrates its 90th anniversary this year, whilst the BBW 'Castaway' is Whitburn's principal cornet Chris Bradley.

The Japanese virtuoso Ryunosuke Abe is quizzed, and the 'Pro Platform' interviewee is Jannicke Eide Ellingsen feature of the Norwegian Army Band.

Of Men and Mountains

Tim Mutum looks back 100 years to the Luton Red Cross Band that won the National Championship title.

A century later and Edward Gregson previews his imposing 'Of Men and Mountains' which will test the bands at the Royal Albert Hall next month, whilst Ronald Holz looks at the musical friendship between Eric Ball and Erik Leidzen.



All this and there is much, much more to enjoy with reviews and featuresâ€¦

Find out more

To find out more go to: www.brassbandworld.co.uk