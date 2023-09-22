                 

Brass Band World magazine: Latest edition out now

The latest edition of Brass BAND World magazine is now out — covering the British Open Championships and a preview of next month's Royal Albert Hall showdown.

  The latest edition of Brass Band World magazine is now out

Friday, 22 September 2023

        

The latest issue of Brass Band World magazine is now out, and it is once again packed with news, views, opinions, articles and reviews.

There is news of the 2024 Regional Championship test-pieces, a report from the 169th British Open Championship, a tribute to composer Gareth Wood and interview with Austrian baritone star Felix Geroldinger.

Round ups

There are also roundups from around the banding world and a special feature on the GUS Band which celebrates its 90th anniversary this year, whilst the BBW 'Castaway' is Whitburn's principal cornet Chris Bradley.

The Japanese virtuoso Ryunosuke Abe is quizzed, and the 'Pro Platform' interviewee is Jannicke Eide Ellingsen feature of the Norwegian Army Band.

Of Men and Mountains

Tim Mutum looks back 100 years to the Luton Red Cross Band that won the National Championship title.

A century later and Edward Gregson previews his imposing 'Of Men and Mountains' which will test the bands at the Royal Albert Hall next month, whilst Ronald Holz looks at the musical friendship between Eric Ball and Erik Leidzen.

All this and there is much, much more to enjoy with reviews and featuresâ€¦

Find out more

To find out more go to: www.brassbandworld.co.uk

        

Latest News »

Making Music look to INCLUDE for people in community music making

September 22 • A new initiative from the UK's leading association for leisure-time music groups aims to increase access to

Brass Band World magazine: Latest edition out now

The latest edition of Brass BAND World magazine is now out — covering the British Open Championships and a preview of next month's Royal Albert Hall showdown.

Blachklang

Youth boost to latest International Summer Brass Band Camp in Germany

September 22 • 30 children took part in the latest ISBBC Summer Camp in Germany as the brass band movement continues to sow the musical seeds for the future.

Amersham

180 not out...

September 22 • The Amersham Band recently celebrated its 180th anniversary with a performance that recalled their first contest against rival opponents...

What's on »

The Hepworth Band - Holmfirth Arts Festival - Forces of Nature

Saturday 23 September • St David's Church Hall, Woodhead Road, Holmbridge, Holmfirth, West Yorkshire. HD92NQ

South Yorkshire Police - Concert by South Yorkshire Police Band

Saturday 23 September • Todwick Village Hall. 71 Kiverton Lane. Todwick . Sheffield . S26 1HJ

Dobcross Silver Band - Unite the Union Band

Sunday 24 September • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross . Saddleworth . Oldham OL3 5AD

Enderby Band - The Melton Band

Sunday 24 September • Melton Theatre, Asfordby Road, Melton Mowbray LE13 0HJ

The GUS Band - The GUS Band 90th Anniversary Celebration Concert

Sunday 24 September • Northampton High School,. Newport Pagnell Road,. Hardingstone,. Northampton NN4 6UU

Vacancies »

Harlow Brass Band

September 22 • Seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR - We are a friendly, non-contesting band who play to a good standard. We hold our own Spring and Christmas concerts and provide entertainment at various local events throughout the year

Chinnor Silver

September 22 • Chinnor Silver Band (2nd section National finalists 2023) are looking to strengthen their ranks. We require a Bass player(either flavour) Bass trombone and percussionist. We are a friendly band with a good mix of Concerts and Contests planned for 2023/24

Easingwold Town Band

September 21 • We are an enterprising, forward-looking, inclusive 4th Section band with vacancies for soprano cornet, front-row cornet and Eb bass. Enjoy a friendly welcome at our bandroom in Easingwold, 12 miles N of York (postcode YO61 3DB). Come for a blow!

Phillip Lawrence

ARCM PGRNCM MFTCL ARCM B.Mus
Composer, conductor, teacher

               

