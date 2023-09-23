Young Projects to give free brass inspiration at RNCM

Free workshops for Young Middle Brass, Trombones and Tubas has been announced at the RNCM in Manchester — so make sure you book up fast.

The Junior RNCM in Manchester has announced the dates for its free brass workshop for 2023/24.

The free 'Young Projects' workshops are aimed at Young Middle Brass, Young Trombones and Young Tubas, and where possible the dates have been lined up to allow sibling and youth band groups to travel together.

Specifically tailored

They are specifically tailored by the RNCM for young musicians, with two workshops per term.

Young Middle Brass events cater for young flugel, tenor horn, baritone and euphonium players, and will be led by Junior RNCM tutors Mark Bousie (Foden's Band) and Helen Varley (Grimethorpe Colliery Band).

Young Tubas events are led by Les Neish and new JRNCM tuba tutor Pete Cowlishaw.

Young Trombones events are run by JRNCM trombone tutor Philip Goodwin, well known for his 30 years as a freelance player with all the UK's major symphony and chamber orchestras.

Growing talent

Speaking about the undertaking, Helen Varley told 4BR: "The Young Projects at RNCM continues to grow year on year. It's also been fantastic seeing the youngsters who started 2 or 3 years ago growing into talented players, with several of them having now graduated into the JRNCM Saturday School.

We always have a fun atmosphere, and we look forward to once again introducing the children to a variety of special guests throughout the year."

Details:

The workshops are open to players of school age and from any location. The workshops are tailored to all abilities, so there will be something to inspire and challenge everyone.

Youngsters are encouraged to attend all sessions, but sessions can be missed when they conflict with other events.

Contact:

All sessions are held at the RNCM on Sunday mornings from 10.00am — 1.00pm and are free of charge.

To book your place just email Hannah Bayley (music education administrator) at Hannah.Bayley@rncm.ac.uk

The workshops are open to players of school age and from any location. The workshops are tailored to all abilities, so there will be something to inspire and challenge everyone RNCM

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Dates:

Dates for Young Middle Brass (flugels, horns, baritones & euphoniums), Young Trombones and Young Tubas are as follows:

Sunday 8th October: Young Middle Brass / Young Tubas

Sunday 19th November: Young Trombones

Sunday 3rd December: Young Middle Brass / Young Tubas

Sunday 10th December: Young Trombones

Sunday 7th January: Young Middle Brass / Young Tubas / Young Trombones

Sunday 25th February: Young Trombones

Sunday 24th March: Young Middle Brass / Young Tubas

Sunday 19th May: Young Middle Brass / Young Tubas / Young Trombones

Sunday 23rd June: Young Middle Brass / Young Tubas / Young Trombones