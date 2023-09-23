                 

*
banner

News

Young Projects to give free brass inspiration at RNCM

Free workshops for Young Middle Brass, Trombones and Tubas has been announced at the RNCM in Manchester — so make sure you book up fast.

RNCM
  Les Neish will lead the Young Tuba workshops

Saturday, 23 September 2023

        

The Junior RNCM in Manchester has announced the dates for its free brass workshop for 2023/24.

The free 'Young Projects' workshops are aimed at Young Middle Brass, Young Trombones and Young Tubas, and where possible the dates have been lined up to allow sibling and youth band groups to travel together.

Specifically tailored

They are specifically tailored by the RNCM for young musicians, with two workshops per term.

Young Middle Brass events cater for young flugel, tenor horn, baritone and euphonium players, and will be led by Junior RNCM tutors Mark Bousie (Foden's Band) and Helen Varley (Grimethorpe Colliery Band).

Young Tubas events are led by Les Neish and new JRNCM tuba tutor Pete Cowlishaw.

Young Trombones events are run by JRNCM trombone tutor Philip Goodwin, well known for his 30 years as a freelance player with all the UK's major symphony and chamber orchestras.

Growing talent

Speaking about the undertaking, Helen Varley told 4BR: "The Young Projects at RNCM continues to grow year on year. It's also been fantastic seeing the youngsters who started 2 or 3 years ago growing into talented players, with several of them having now graduated into the JRNCM Saturday School.

We always have a fun atmosphere, and we look forward to once again introducing the children to a variety of special guests throughout the year."

Details:

The workshops are open to players of school age and from any location. The workshops are tailored to all abilities, so there will be something to inspire and challenge everyone.

Youngsters are encouraged to attend all sessions, but sessions can be missed when they conflict with other events.

Contact:

All sessions are held at the RNCM on Sunday mornings from 10.00am — 1.00pm and are free of charge.

To book your place just email Hannah Bayley (music education administrator) at Hannah.Bayley@rncm.ac.uk

The workshops are open to players of school age and from any location. The workshops are tailored to all abilities, so there will be something to inspire and challenge everyoneRNCM

Dates:

Dates for Young Middle Brass (flugels, horns, baritones & euphoniums), Young Trombones and Young Tubas are as follows:

Sunday 8th October: Young Middle Brass / Young Tubas

Sunday 19th November: Young Trombones

Sunday 3rd December: Young Middle Brass / Young Tubas
Sunday 10th December: Young Trombones

Sunday 7th January: Young Middle Brass / Young Tubas / Young Trombones

Sunday 25th February: Young Trombones

Sunday 24th March: Young Middle Brass / Young Tubas

Sunday 19th May: Young Middle Brass / Young Tubas / Young Trombones

Sunday 23rd June: Young Middle Brass / Young Tubas / Young Trombones

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

British Open

British Open review to be undertaken

September 23 • Karyn and Martin Mortimer announce a comprehensive review of the British Open and Spring Festival Championships to enhance the long terms futures of both events.

Dutch Open

2024 Dutch Open offers warm Groningen welcome

September 23 • The popular Dutch Open Championships will take place in the city of Groningen next June.

RNCM

Young Projects to give free brass inspiration at RNCM

September 23 • Free workshops for Young Middle Brass, Trombones and Tubas has been announced at the RNCM in Manchester — so make sure you book up fast.

Making Music look to INCLUDE for people in community music making

September 22 • A new initiative from the UK's leading association for leisure-time music groups aims to increase access to

What's on »

The Hepworth Band - Holmfirth Arts Festival - Forces of Nature

Saturday 23 September • St David's Church Hall, Woodhead Road, Holmbridge, Holmfirth, West Yorkshire. HD92NQ

South Yorkshire Police - Concert by South Yorkshire Police Band

Saturday 23 September • Todwick Village Hall. 71 Kiverton Lane. Todwick . Sheffield . S26 1HJ

Dobcross Silver Band - Unite the Union Band

Sunday 24 September • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross . Saddleworth . Oldham OL3 5AD

Enderby Band - The Melton Band

Sunday 24 September • Melton Theatre, Asfordby Road, Melton Mowbray LE13 0HJ

The GUS Band - The GUS Band 90th Anniversary Celebration Concert

Sunday 24 September • Northampton High School,. Newport Pagnell Road,. Hardingstone,. Northampton NN4 6UU

Vacancies »

Harlow Brass Band

September 22 • Seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR - We are a friendly, non-contesting band who play to a good standard. We hold our own Spring and Christmas concerts and provide entertainment at various local events throughout the year

Chinnor Silver

September 22 • Chinnor Silver Band (2nd section National finalists 2023) are looking to strengthen their ranks. We require a Bass player(either flavour) Bass trombone and percussionist. We are a friendly band with a good mix of Concerts and Contests planned for 2023/24

Easingwold Town Band

September 21 • We are an enterprising, forward-looking, inclusive 4th Section band with vacancies for soprano cornet, front-row cornet and Eb bass. Enjoy a friendly welcome at our bandroom in Easingwold, 12 miles N of York (postcode YO61 3DB). Come for a blow!

Pro Cards »

Chris King

MBA, BMus(Hons), LRSM, AoBBA
Conductor, Arranger, Adjudicator, Compere, Band Trainer

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top