British Open review to be undertaken

Karyn and Martin Mortimer announce a comprehensive review of the British Open and Spring Festival Championships to enhance the long terms futures of both events.

Karyn and Martin Mortimer, the owners of the British Open Brass Band Championships have announced that they are to undertake a comprehensive organisational review of its events.

They will be assisted by Dr Robert Childs and Iwan Fox, part of the current advisory team to the British Open and Spring Festival Championships, with a remit to enhance the long term futures of both competitions.

It follows the recent departure of Frank Hodges as Contest Controller, and the announcement that the registration requirements for both events will now be undertaken by the Brass Band Players Registry.

Clarity and consultation

A spokesperson told 4BR: "The Mortimer family commitment to owning and running the British Open events remains as strong as ever.

Our long-term ambition for both the British Open and Spring Festival is based on excellence and prestige, with a commitment to clarity and consultation. This review process aims to ensure that."

They added: "We look forward to welcoming all the bands at Blackpool in 2024 and will ensure that regular updates and information about this event is provided as soon as possible."

Any enquires should be directed to: iwan.fox@googlemail.com

Brussels Requiem

It was further announced that the 2023 Spring Festival test-piece 'A Brussels Requiem' will be subject to the same performance criteria as agreed by composer Bert Appermont for use at the 2018 British Open Championship.

These remain as follows:

Bars 72-83:

These bars should be left out. Bar 71 needs to be followed by bar 84. The first beat of bar 72 is to be played at bar 84 on the first beat (with the exception of the percussion)

Bars 130-137:

These bars should be left out. Bar 129 is to be followed bar 138.

Bars 329-344:

These bars should be left out. Bar 328 is to be followed by bar 345. In bar 345, solo cornet 1 needs to play a dotted half note A instead of C (a minor third down).

Furthermore, the dotted half note on the first beat of bar 345 needs to be erased in the soprano cornet, solo cornet 2, 3, 4 and in the 3 trombone parts.