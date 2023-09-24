Result: 2023 Besson Swiss Open

Brass Band Treize Etoiles claimed the 33rd Swiss Open title in Luzern to further boost their confidence in their bid to secure what would be a unique 'Triple Crown' of European, Swiss Open and Swiss National Champion triumphs in the same year.
Result:
Adjudicators: Prof Nicholas Childs; Pascal Eicher; Peter Graham; Blaise Heritier; Howard Lorriman
Test-Piece: Angels & Demons (Peter Graham)
Test Piece/Own Choice = Total
1. Brass Band Treize Etoiles (Frederic Theodoloz): 178/176 = 354
2. Brass Band Fribourg (Florent Didier): 175/162 = 337*
3. Brass Band Berner Oberland (Veronique Gyger-Pitteloud): 171/166 = 337
4. Brass Band Burgermusik Luzern (Michael Bach): 163/174 = 337
5. Wallberg Brass Band (Ivan Meylemans): 168/167 = 335
6. Liberty Brass Band Ostschweiz (Stefan Roth) 164/170 = 334
7. Ensemble de Cuivres Valaisan (Francois Roh): 170/163 = 333
8. Oberaargauer Brass Band (Patrick Ottiger): 152/164 = 316
9. Paris Brass Band (Laurent Douvre): 161/154 = 315
10. Brass Band Luzern Land (Sandro Blank): 156/152 = 308
Best Flugel Horn on Test-Piece: Anthony Rausis (Brass Band Treize Etoiles)
Best Own Choice Performance: Brass Band Treize Etoiles
*Higher aggregate mark on test-piece