Result: 2023 Besson Swiss Open

European Champion Brass Band Treize Etoiles adds the Swiss Open title to its 2023 collection of silverware.

The European Champion added the Swiss Open to their European title

Brass Band Treize Etoiles claimed the 33rd Swiss Open title in Luzern to further boost their confidence in their bid to secure what would be a unique 'Triple Crown' of European, Swiss Open and Swiss National Champion triumphs in the same year. Further details to follow. Result: Adjudicators: Prof Nicholas Childs; Pascal Eicher; Peter Graham; Blaise Heritier; Howard Lorriman

Test-Piece: Angels & Demons (Peter Graham)

Test Piece/Own Choice = Total 1. Brass Band Treize Etoiles (Frederic Theodoloz): 178/176 = 354

2. Brass Band Fribourg (Florent Didier): 175/162 = 337*

3. Brass Band Berner Oberland (Veronique Gyger-Pitteloud): 171/166 = 337

4. Brass Band Burgermusik Luzern (Michael Bach): 163/174 = 337

5. Wallberg Brass Band (Ivan Meylemans): 168/167 = 335

6. Liberty Brass Band Ostschweiz (Stefan Roth) 164/170 = 334

7. Ensemble de Cuivres Valaisan (Francois Roh): 170/163 = 333

8. Oberaargauer Brass Band (Patrick Ottiger): 152/164 = 316

9. Paris Brass Band (Laurent Douvre): 161/154 = 315

10. Brass Band Luzern Land (Sandro Blank): 156/152 = 308 Best Flugel Horn on Test-Piece: Anthony Rausis (Brass Band Treize Etoiles)

Best Own Choice Performance: Brass Band Treize Etoiles *Higher aggregate mark on test-piece