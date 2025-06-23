Report & Result: 2025 Mountain Brass in Concert

Liberty Brass Band wins the first Swiss 'Brass in Concert' entertainment title

Liberty Brass Band from the St Gallen area of eastern Switzerland was crowned the first 'Mountain Brass in Concert Champion' following an exciting competition held in Graubunden in Domat/Ems.

The event has been inspired by the Brass in Concert Championship and like its counterpart has an ethos based on entertainment, creativity and innovation.

Programmes

The six competitors were asked to present a 30-35 minute programme with a thematic concept, supported by lighting and audio-visual elements.

Each had to perform the short, commissioned set-work, 'From the Mountains to the Skies' written by composer Paul Lovatt-Cooper, inspired by the region's topography as seen from an exciting helicopter flight over the landscape. Additional guest performers were allowed, whilst the bands had to feature a main soloist.

Paul was one of the judges alongside Ueli Kipfer and Enrico Calzaferri, whilst there was also an audience element built into the scoring system. The event was recorded with live coverage given by the on-line website Brass Band News.

Smoking Liberty

Liberty Brass Band's programme was inspired by the mythical story of the wish-fulfilling 'Das Zauberlendauerli' — a Swiss version of the smoking Delphic oracle of the Appenzellerland canton where the band is based.

It featured two main protagonists Sepp ZÃ¼rcher and Maurus Rusch as rather mischievous narrators whose wishes led the players to perform with increasing virtuosity.

That saw them open with 'Asphalt Cocktail' before increasing wishes were fulfilled with the euphonium solo 'Zeibekikos' played by Linus Tschopp, Sepp's performance of 'Play That Country Tuba Cowboy' and principal cornet Matthias Keller performing the last part of 'Napoli' upside down!

It all ended with the 'Romanian Song and Finale' and the set-work played from memory by the entire band stood facing the audience, which received standing ovation.

Overjoyed

The top level (Excellence Division) band now looks forward to competing at the Swiss Open in September followed by the National Championships in Lucerne.

Speaking about their success on their Facebook page, they stated: "What a weekend in Domat/Ems. We are overjoyed about our first place in the overall ranking and our performance of the great test-piece, but especially about the standing ovations!

Congratulations to the MGRR Risch-Rotkreuz and Graubunden Brass and to Simon Gabriel for winning the soloist prize. A big thank you to the organisers for a top event — from the gala concert on Friday to the competition on Saturday, we simply enjoyed our time in Domat/Ems. We will now be back with fresh energy for the Besson Swiss Open Contest."

Swiss Zorro and Captain Nemo

Musikgesellschaft Risch-Rotkreuz conducted by Roman Caprez was runner-up with their 'Best Programme' award-winning 'Zorro — Hero without a plan'.

It featured a moustachioed sombrero wearing quartet, rip-roaring renditions of 'Los Hermanos de Bop', 'Amparito Roca' and 'Children of Sanchez' played by Marcel Zemp, and a tasty chunk of 'Z — 1920' by Peter Graham.

Third place went to local favourites Graubunden Brass directed by Gian Stecher with their 'Blue Empires' set of the high seas, sunken cities and majestic whales accompanied by stunning visual accompaniment and evocative Captain Nemo narration.

It encompassed the heights of the mountain tops to the depths of the oceans, with works such as Dan Price's 'Dawn of a Voyage' and Debussy's 'Sunken Cathedral' and the set-work to the finale from PLC's 'Blue Empires' to close.

There was also a wonderful 'Best Soloist' performance of 'Deep Blue' by principal cornet Simon Gabriel. It was the latest accolade for the youngster who has been a multiple Swiss National Solo Champion and was a finalist in the 2023 European Soloist Competition.

Much to enjoy

There was also a great deal to enjoy from the other excellent contenders, with Universal Brass Band's 'Myths and Legends' that had a link to Wales, Scotland, England and Sweden, Oberaargauer Brass Band's multi-lingual inspired 'Language of the Stars' complete with Alphorn feature and Brass Band Eglisau's 'City Stories'.

Result:

Adjudicators: Paul Lovatt-Cooper; Ueli Kipfer; Enrico Calzaferri

1. Liberty Brass Band (Stefan Roth): 196/48/43 = 287

2. Musikgesellschaft Risch-Rotkreuz (Roman Caprez): 192/47/47 = 286

3. Graubunden Brass (Gian Stecher): 190/45/48 = 283

4. Universal Brass Band (Gian Stecher): 182/46/46 = 274

5. Oberaargauer Brass Band (Herve Grelat): 188/43/42 = 273

6. Brass Band Eglisau (Andreas Buri): 184/42/44 = 270

Best Test Piece: Liberty Brass Band

Best Programme: Musikgesellschaft Risch-Rotkreuz

Best Soloist: Simon Gabriel (Graubunden Brass)