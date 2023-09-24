Closing date looms for Royal Philharmonic Society Awards

Nominations have to be in by 27th September for the prestigious Royal Philharmonic Society Awards.

The closing date for nominations for the Royal Philharmonic Society (RPS) Awards is fast approaching.

The RPS Awards are recognised as amongst the most prestigious in the UK musical world — both acknowledging as well as celebrating excellence and innovation, quality, vitality, range and impact. It is described as "the biggest night in UK classical music".

Categories

There are 11 different categories open to nominations and recognise achievements in the most recent concert season which traditionally runs from September to August, (1st September 2022 to 31st August 2023).

The overall categories are for Chamber-Scale Composition; Large Scale Composition; Conductor; Instrumentalist; Opera & Music Theatre; Ensemble; Series & Events; Singer; Storytelling; Young Arts; Inspiration; Game Changer and Impact.

The award will be held at the RNCM in Manchester on Tuesday 5th March. Nominations close on Wednesday 27th September.

Concerto Grosso

'Concerto Grosso for Brass Band and Orchestra' by composer Gavin Higgins (above) claimed the Large Scale Composition Award last year following its BBC Proms premiere featuring Tredegar Band and the National Orchestra of Wales conducted by Ryan Bancroft.

Tredegar was also nominated in the Inspiration Category which was voted on by the general public.

Conductor Martyn Brabbins was presented with the Conductor of the Year award.

https://royalphilharmonicsociety.org.uk/awards/rps_music_awards/categories