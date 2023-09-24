Final call for Band Supplies Scottish Challenge

23 bands are already lined up for the multi-section event in Perth, but there is still time to join them.

The final call has been made for bands wishing to enter the Band Supplies Scottish Challenge which takes place on Saturday 18th November in Perth Concert Hall.

Sections 1-4

The own-choice contest for bands graded in Section 1-4 will be adjudicated by John Doyle and Owen Farr.

As 23 bands have currently registered for the competition there will be a split draw at 8.30am and 12.30pm.

Deadline

The deadline for entries is Sunday 1st October.

Entry forms and more details can be downloaded from the Events section of the SBBA website at: https://www.sbba.org.uk/events?event=190