                 

*
banner

News

British Bandsman concert series gets ready for 2024 launch

Tickets will soon go on sale for the first of a series of concerts featuring many of the top bands in the UK.

bRITISH bANDSMAN
  The Concert Series starts with Cory in February next year.

Sunday, 24 September 2023

        

Tickets will soon go on sale for the first of the British Bandsman Concert Series which will feature performances from some of the very best bands in the UK.

Cory starter

It starts in February 2024 with a Cory Band 'double header' before Tredegar, Flowers, Friary, Foden's, Black Dyke, Aldbourne and Brighouse & Rastrick follow in their tracks alongside the superb Bone-afide trombone quartet and the invited 'Take Part' Winning Band.

Each Saturday concert will be hosted at Reading Town Hall.

More information: www.britishbandsman.com/reading

Concerts:

Cory
Saturday February 3rd 2024 (2.00pm & 7.00pm)

Bone-afide
Saturday June 8th (2.00pm)

Tredegar
Saturday June 8th (7.00pm)

Take Part Winning Band
Saturday September 28th (2.00pm)

Flowers
Saturday September 28th (7.00pm)

Friary Brass
Saturday October 19th (2.00pm)

Foden's
Saturday October 19th (7.00pm)

Black Dyke
Saturday November 23rd (2.00pm & 7.00pm)

Aldbourne
Saturday February 1st 2025 (2.00pm)

Brighouse & Rastrick
Saturday 1st February 2025 (7.00pm)

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Dungannon

High Peak victory for Dungannon

September 24 • An amazing climb to a musical summit has helped to raise funds for a fantastic cause that serves the communities of Northern Ireland.

Best of Brass

Hammonds the number 1 draw for Morley Best of Brass concert series

September 24 • Hammonds will kick off the 2024/25 Leeds Best of Brass series at Morley Town Hall next weekend.

bRITISH bANDSMAN

British Bandsman concert series gets ready for 2024 launch

September 24 • Tickets will soon go on sale for the first of a series of concerts featuring many of the top bands in the UK.

Elise

National spotlight on young reporter

September 24 • 16 year old Elise Hale is making a real mark with her passion and talent for reporting on the brass band movement.

What's on »

Enderby Band - The Melton Band

Sunday 24 September • Melton Theatre, Asfordby Road, Melton Mowbray LE13 0HJ

The GUS Band - The GUS Band 90th Anniversary Celebration Concert

Sunday 24 September • Northampton High School,. Newport Pagnell Road,. Hardingstone,. Northampton NN4 6UU

Boarshurst Silver Band - Eagley Band

Sunday 24 September • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

Dobcross Silver Band - Unite the Union Band

Sunday 24 September • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross . Saddleworth . Oldham OL3 5AD

Luton Brass Band - Masterclass with David Daws

Wednesday 27 September • St Augustine's Church, Luton LU3 2JR

Vacancies »

Harlow Brass Band

September 22 • Seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR - We are a friendly, non-contesting band who play to a good standard. We hold our own Spring and Christmas concerts and provide entertainment at various local events throughout the year

Chinnor Silver

September 22 • Chinnor Silver Band (2nd section National finalists 2023) are looking to strengthen their ranks. We require a Bass player(either flavour) Bass trombone and percussionist. We are a friendly band with a good mix of Concerts and Contests planned for 2023/24

Easingwold Town Band

September 21 • We are an enterprising, forward-looking, inclusive 4th Section band with vacancies for soprano cornet, front-row cornet and Eb bass. Enjoy a friendly welcome at our bandroom in Easingwold, 12 miles N of York (postcode YO61 3DB). Come for a blow!

Pro Cards »

Andrew White

MA(Ed Man), B Ed (Hons), BBCM, ADNCB, PGCE, Cert Ed
Conductor, Arranger, Adjudicator & Educationist

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top