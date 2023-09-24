British Bandsman concert series gets ready for 2024 launch

Tickets will soon go on sale for the first of a series of concerts featuring many of the top bands in the UK.

Tickets will soon go on sale for the first of the British Bandsman Concert Series which will feature performances from some of the very best bands in the UK.

Cory starter

It starts in February 2024 with a Cory Band 'double header' before Tredegar, Flowers, Friary, Foden's, Black Dyke, Aldbourne and Brighouse & Rastrick follow in their tracks alongside the superb Bone-afide trombone quartet and the invited 'Take Part' Winning Band.

Each Saturday concert will be hosted at Reading Town Hall.

More information: www.britishbandsman.com/reading

Concerts:

Cory

Saturday February 3rd 2024 (2.00pm & 7.00pm)

Bone-afide

Saturday June 8th (2.00pm)

Tredegar

Saturday June 8th (7.00pm)

Take Part Winning Band

Saturday September 28th (2.00pm)

Flowers

Saturday September 28th (7.00pm)

Friary Brass

Saturday October 19th (2.00pm)

Foden's

Saturday October 19th (7.00pm)

Black Dyke

Saturday November 23rd (2.00pm & 7.00pm)

Aldbourne

Saturday February 1st 2025 (2.00pm)

Brighouse & Rastrick

Saturday 1st February 2025 (7.00pm)