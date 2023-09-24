British Bandsman concert series gets ready for 2024 launch

Tickets will soon go on sale for the first of the British Bandsman Concert Series which will feature performances from some of the very best bands in the UK.
Cory starter
It starts in February 2024 with a Cory Band 'double header' before Tredegar, Flowers, Friary, Foden's, Black Dyke, Aldbourne and Brighouse & Rastrick follow in their tracks alongside the superb Bone-afide trombone quartet and the invited 'Take Part' Winning Band.
Each Saturday concert will be hosted at Reading Town Hall.
More information: www.britishbandsman.com/reading
Concerts:
Cory
Saturday February 3rd 2024 (2.00pm & 7.00pm)
Bone-afide
Saturday June 8th (2.00pm)
Tredegar
Saturday June 8th (7.00pm)
Take Part Winning Band
Saturday September 28th (2.00pm)
Flowers
Saturday September 28th (7.00pm)
Friary Brass
Saturday October 19th (2.00pm)
Foden's
Saturday October 19th (7.00pm)
Black Dyke
Saturday November 23rd (2.00pm & 7.00pm)
Aldbourne
Saturday February 1st 2025 (2.00pm)
Brighouse & Rastrick
Saturday 1st February 2025 (7.00pm)