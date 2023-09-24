High Peak victory for Dungannon

An amazing climb to a musical summit has helped to raise funds for a fantastic cause that serves the communities of Northern Ireland.

30 members of Dungannon Silver Band recently conquered a musical 'High Peak' in aid of raising funds for The Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

They recently climbed to the summit of Slieve Donard, Northern Ireland's highest peak — with instruments (including the bass drum) where they then treated fellow climbers to a memorable 30-minute concert.

Remarkable

The remarkable feat not only showcased the band's climbing skills, but also their musical prowess allied to an unwavering commitment to making a difference in their community.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "This extraordinary mountaintop performance began as a simple idea — to raise funds for the band and The Air Ambulance, Northern Ireland, but by doing in a special way.

We set out to raise £1,000, but the community spirit quickly exceeded all our expectations."

Just Giving

To date the total has now hit £7,000 with [people still able to contribute and support at the Just Giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/dungannon-silver-band

Wonderful response

The wonderful response reflects the imposing challenge the players faced.

Slieve Donard stands tall at 850 meters (2,790 feet), and the path to its summit is both steep and demanding — especially carrying brass instruments.

The climb also gained the attention of the media, with coverage on BBC Radio bringing their story to a wider audience and inspiring even more people to support their cause.

It serves as a reminder that when people with a shared passion and purpose come together they can achieve extraordinary things. There are no limits of what can be achieved for others through collective effort Dungannon Silver Band

Breathtaking

The effort was all worth it though as they told 4BR: "The views of the Mourne Mountains from the summit were breathtaking and the whole adventure was made even more special as we were able to play a short concert with the sound of brass floating on the mountain air."

The funds raised will now make an even bigger impact in supporting the vital work of The Air Ambulance, Northern Ireland, improving the lives of those in need.

