National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain launches Conducting Competition

NYBBGB Conducting Competition offers opportunity to work with the talented youngsters and be mentored by Prof David King.

King
  The competition offers the opportunity to work with the NYBBGB on its summer course with Prof David King

Monday, 25 September 2023

        

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain has enjoyed a fine initial response to the launch of its 2024 Conducting Competition.

This second edition offers the opportunity to work with the Youth Band as Assistant Conductor on its 2024 Summer Course, mentored by its guest conductor, Prof David King.

Entrants need to complete a short biography of their experience and upload a short video of their conducting work.

Four finalists

Four successful candidates will be chosen by Dr Robert Childs and Prof David King to participate in the live performance final in Tidworth hosted by British Army Music, on 13th January 2024.

There they will rehearse an NYBBGB Ambassador Band in one of four significant brass band works.

The four finalists will have their conducting skills judged by a panel comprising Lt Col David Barringer, Capt Andrew Porter and Dr Robert Childs.

High quality

Speaking about the initiative, NYBBGB CEO, Mark Bromley told 4BR: "The last competition was a great success. It attracted a high-quality field of applications of great diversity, experience and talent, with the winner, Anna Beresford now enjoying further high-profile musical experiences that arose from it."

Reflecting on her participation and success, Anna told 4BR: "It was a wonderful experience working with Martyn Brabbins and the band. The competition was so professionally run, the encouragement and mentoring invaluable and the players so responsive.

The amazing experience has absolutely benefitted me as a musician, conductor and educator. My advice is don't hesitate to apply!"

New directions

Anna has since gone on to finish her Masters degree at the RNCM in Manchester, work with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, as well as link up with a number of other semi-professional ensembles and a training choir.

She has also moved to South Wales working in the local musical organisations in the Caerphilly and Newport areas and is hoping that the opportunity will arise to link up with a local brass band too.

"That would be great," Anna added. "The opportunities that have arisen have taken me on exciting new directions, including this move to Wales, and I really do hope that I can return to the brass banding world as soon as I can."

The amazing experience has absolutely benefitted me as a musician, conductor and educator. My advice is don't hesitate to apply!2023 winner, Anna Beresford

Exciting opportunities

Speaking about Anna's success, Mark Bromly added: "Anna was a very worthy overall winner, and it was wonderful to see her working alongside Martyn Brabbins and the band.

We are also delighted that the experience was such a positive one and that it has led to even more exciting opportunities."

To enter

In order to enter the competition, participants must be aged between 20 and 30 years old on 1st January 2024.

People can enter the competition at https://bit.ly/NYBBGBConductingCompetition

Entries are now open and will close at midnight on 29th October 2023.

In addition to a £750 cash prize the overall winner will get to work as Assistant Conductor to Professor David King on the Youth Band's 2024 summer course at Stonyhurst College, and conduct a work at the summer concert in Blackburn Cathedral.

        

