National Youth Championship tickets now on sale

Tickets for the 2024 National Youth Brass Band Championships of Great Britain are now on sale.

New venue

Following recent annual Youth Championships taking place in the North West and East Midlands, the 2024 contest will take place in the South West at Dean Close School, Cheltenham on Saturday 23rd March.

The event offers the opportunity to enjoy a musical day out for all the family. This year's event saw over 1000 audience members support bands across three sections.

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Tickets:



Advance tickets: Adults: £13, Children: £5, U5: Free

Day tickets: Adults: £16, Children: £8, U5: Free

In addition, there will be a trade and careers fair which will offer attendees a chance to find out more about musical traders and manufacturers.

Tickets purchased will be collected from the 'Welcome Desk' on the day of the contest.

The Youth Championships are organised by Brass Bands England with funding from Arts Council England (ACE), Besson and Yamaha.

Tickets: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/445