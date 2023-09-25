                 

News

National Youth Championship tickets now on sale

Tickets for the 2024 National Youth Brass Band Championships of Great Britain are now on sale.

Youth Championships
  The Youth Championships take place in Cheltenham in 2024

Monday, 25 September 2023

        

Tickets are now on sale for the 2024 National Youth Brass Band Championships of Great Britain

New venue

Following recent annual Youth Championships taking place in the North West and East Midlands, the 2024 contest will take place in the South West at Dean Close School, Cheltenham on Saturday 23rd March.

The event offers the opportunity to enjoy a musical day out for all the family. This year's event saw over 1000 audience members support bands across three sections.

the 2024 contest will take place in the South West at Dean Close School, Cheltenham on Saturday 23rd March4BR

Tickets:


Advance tickets: Adults: £13, Children: £5, U5: Free

Day tickets: Adults: £16, Children: £8, U5: Free

In addition, there will be a trade and careers fair which will offer attendees a chance to find out more about musical traders and manufacturers.

Tickets purchased will be collected from the 'Welcome Desk' on the day of the contest.

The Youth Championships are organised by Brass Bands England with funding from Arts Council England (ACE), Besson and Yamaha.

Tickets: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/445

        

