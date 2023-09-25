New Contest Controller for British Open events

Richard Milton will take on the role of Contest Controller for the British Open and Spring Festival competitions.

Karyn and Martin Mortimer, the owners of the British Open Championships have confirmed that Richard Milton has accepted the invitation to become the event's Contest Controller.

He will take on the responsibilities as soon as the current review process is completed and will take control of the British Open Spring Festival to be held at Blackpool's Winter Gardens on Saturday 11th May 2024, followed by the British Open Championship at Symphony Hall on Saturday 7th September.

Richard is the Operations Manager of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain and the Regional Secretary of the North West Regional Championships. He also plays with the Whitworth Vale & Healey Band.

Honoured

Richard said: "I'm honoured to be asked to take on this role and to work with a team that wishes to further develop these great banding events."

In response a spokesperson for Karyn and Martin Mortimer added: "We are delighted that Richard has accepted our invitation to take on this important role. His experience and knowledge will be vital to the ongoing development of the British Open series of contests."

2024 Spring Festival

Further administrative details concerning the 2024 Spring Festival will be announced in due course with bands fully informed as soon as they are confirmed.