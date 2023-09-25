                 

*
banner

News

New Contest Controller for British Open events

Richard Milton will take on the role of Contest Controller for the British Open and Spring Festival competitions.

British Open
  Richard Milton is the new Contest Controller for the British Open and Spring Festival events

Monday, 25 September 2023

        

Karyn and Martin Mortimer, the owners of the British Open Championships have confirmed that Richard Milton has accepted the invitation to become the event's Contest Controller.

He will take on the responsibilities as soon as the current review process is completed and will take control of the British Open Spring Festival to be held at Blackpool's Winter Gardens on Saturday 11th May 2024, followed by the British Open Championship at Symphony Hall on Saturday 7th September.

Richard is the Operations Manager of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain and the Regional Secretary of the North West Regional Championships. He also plays with the Whitworth Vale & Healey Band.

Honoured

Richard said: "I'm honoured to be asked to take on this role and to work with a team that wishes to further develop these great banding events."

In response a spokesperson for Karyn and Martin Mortimer added: "We are delighted that Richard has accepted our invitation to take on this important role. His experience and knowledge will be vital to the ongoing development of the British Open series of contests."

2024 Spring Festival

Further administrative details concerning the 2024 Spring Festival will be announced in due course with bands fully informed as soon as they are confirmed.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

British Open

New Contest Controller for British Open events

September 25 • Richard Milton will take on the role of Contest Controller for the British Open and Spring Festival competitions.

Youth Championships

National Youth Championship tickets now on sale

September 25 • Tickets for the 2024 National Youth Brass Band Championships of Great Britain are now on sale.

King

National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain launches Conducting Competition

September 25 • NYBBGB Conducting Competition offers opportunity to work with the talented youngsters and be mentored by Prof David King.

Dungannon

High Peak victory for Dungannon

September 24 • An amazing climb to a musical summit has helped to raise funds for a fantastic cause that serves the communities of Northern Ireland.

What's on »

Luton Brass Band - Masterclass with David Daws

Wednesday 27 September • St Augustine's Church, Luton LU3 2JR

South Yorkshire Police -

Saturday 30 September • Sheffield Catherdral. Church Street. Sheffield. S1 1HA

Epping Forest Band - Thundersley Brass Band

Saturday 30 September • Salvation Army Hall, Hadleigh, Essex SS7 20F

Friary Brass Band - guest soloist Tom Smith

Saturday 30 September • Trinity Methodist Church. Brewery Road. Woking GU21 4LH

Contest: Bolsover Festival of Brass

Saturday 30 September • Shirebrook Academy, Common Lane, Shirebrook. Derbyshire NG20 8QF

Vacancies »

Harlow Brass Band

September 22 • Seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR - We are a friendly, non-contesting band who play to a good standard. We hold our own Spring and Christmas concerts and provide entertainment at various local events throughout the year

Chinnor Silver

September 22 • Chinnor Silver Band (2nd section National finalists 2023) are looking to strengthen their ranks. We require a Bass player(either flavour) Bass trombone and percussionist. We are a friendly band with a good mix of Concerts and Contests planned for 2023/24

Easingwold Town Band

September 21 • We are an enterprising, forward-looking, inclusive 4th Section band with vacancies for soprano cornet, front-row cornet and Eb bass. Enjoy a friendly welcome at our bandroom in Easingwold, 12 miles N of York (postcode YO61 3DB). Come for a blow!

Pro Cards »

Andreas Kratz

Mus.B (hons)
Conductor, Adjudicator, Teacher

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top