Accidents put pay to Imps Bolsover appearance

A run of bad luck has meant that the Yorkshire Imperial Band has had to withdraw from the upcoming Bolsover Festival of Brass contest this weekend.

Bad run

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Sadly, we seem to be in a run which has led to us having to withdraw from a contest we were really looking forward to.

Over the summer our solo euphonium Mark Bray had a DIY accident leaving him with a shattered wrist with an extended period of physiotherapy required to be able to return to playing.

Unfortunately it has now been followed by our long serving principal cornet Alan Fowler having a biking accident that has left him with four broken ribs and in a great deal of pain."

They added: "This means that we simply can't make it to the contest, although we thank contest organiser Carole Crompton for her support and consideration to help us try and overcome this latest set-back."

Good news

Thankfully though it is not all doom and gloom as the band has recently welcomed new recruits in Rob Battye and Steve Thornes on soprano and cornet, whilst David Fox has joined on solo Eb tuba.

The spokesperson added: "That has been great news for the band and the trio have already made such a positive impact in the bandroom. We are disappointed that their debuts are now delayed but the future for the band is looking exciting."