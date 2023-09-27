Wantage look to build further on celebrations

A new rehearsal facility addition will help Wantage Silver Band link up further with their local community.

The Wantage Silver Band organisation will celebrate the opening of its new extended bandroom rehearsal base on Saturday 7th October.

The Sykes Hall premises on Tugwell Field in Wantage is a second bandhall facility — one that reflects the organisation's continued commitment to providing brass band music making in the heart of their community for a further 50 years and more.

Community facility

Trustee Alan Sykes told 4BR: "Those who were with us to celebrate our 50th anniversary last October will now see just how far we have come — from building shell to completed rehearsal facility.

It is one that will be available to the whole of the Wantage community too — with a large hall space, bar area, accessible toilets, ample parking and WiFi. It is the perfect modern space for members of the public and families to enjoy using."

Kick off

The celebrations on 7th October will kick off at midday shortly followed by music from eight of the nine Wantage ensembles — from leaners to contest bands.

In addition there will be family entertainment with refreshments, tombola, raffle, bar, games and more, all run by volunteers in the WSB 200+ membership.

Find out more:

To find out more about the day go to: www.wantageband.org