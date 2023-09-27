Brookwright announces 2023 competition details

The popular competition is looking for entries from composers writing music for brass ensembles.

BrookWright Music has launched its annual International Composer Competition.

The fourth edition offers composers and arrangers the chance to write brass ensemble compositions or arrangements.

The winner will receive a cash prize of $800, a download license to the music playback programme NotePerformer 4, and publication of their work through BrookWright Music, whilst also receiving associated royalties.

Five finalists

The five finalists will also have 'rolling score' videos of their pieces produced using NotePerformer and shared on YouTube, as well as across various social media platforms.

In addition, a 'Public Commendation Prize' will be awarded to the finalist with the most YouTube 'likes', whilst winning $200 US in cash.

The competition will be judged by the experienced trio of brass composers James Curnow, Dr Liz Lane and Kevin Norbury.

Latest edition

Speaking about the competition, BrookWright's Owner and Founder Andrew Wainwright told 4BR: "The latest edition follows on the success of the previous three years.

We are looking forward to receiving entries for small ensemble this year and hope this initiative will encourage creativity from composers to create new music for chamber groups.

Since last year's contest, the five finalists' videos have received nearly 4,000 views, and we look forward to showcasing more music this year. We very much look forward to seeing what entrants come up with!"

Andrew added: "We would like to sincerely thank our sponsors, Besson, Blackwood Music, Data Paradigm Inc., Christopher Bond Music, John Lawes, Noteperformer and World of Brass."

Composers are invited to submit a brass ensemble composition/arrangement or multiple compositions/arrangements of no more than 5 minutes' duration Andrew Wainwright

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Brass ensemble

Composers are invited to submit a brass ensemble composition/arrangement or multiple compositions/arrangements of no more than 5 minutes' duration.

Submissions should not already be published, but they do not necessarily need to be newly composed or arranged works.

Instrumentation is flexible but should be scored for between 4 and 6 brass players. An optional percussion part for a single player may be included. There are no restrictions on the style or difficulty of the music.

The closing date for entries is Monday 20th November at 11.59pm Central Standard Time (CST).

More information

www.brookwrightmusic.com/compositioncontest