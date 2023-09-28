                 

*
banner

News

Inspiring the next generation of brass players

The Aspire initiative led by the Brass Bands England Brass Foundations team looks to inspire the next generation of performers at this year's Brass in Concert Championship.

BIC
  The Aspire Day looks to inspire the next generation of young players in the North East of England

Thursday, 28 September 2023

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

With the Brass in Concert Championships fast approaching on the contesting horizon, 4BR speaks to Sarah Baumann, Chief Operating Officer of Brass Bands England to find out more about one of the non-competitive highlights of the weekend of the 17th and 18th November at the newly named Glasshouse International Centre for Music in Gateshead.

The Aspire Day will see over 200 local youngsters take part in a series of workshops and performances — delivered by the BBE Brass Foundations team.

So what is it all about...

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Pippen

Pippen takes to the Pen...

September 28 • Jonathan Pippen has been exploring a new musical direction after taking up his new role with Kidlington Cocnert Brass.

BIC

Inspiring the next generation of brass players

September 28 • The Aspire initiative led by the Brass Bands England Brass Foundations team looks to inspire the next generation of performers at this year's Brass in Concert Championship.

BrookWright

Brookwright announces 2023 competition details

September 27 • The popular competition is looking for entries from composers writing music for brass ensembles.

Wantage Silver

Wantage look to build further on celebrations

September 27 • A new rehearsal facility addition will help Wantage Silver Band link up further with their local community.

What's on »

Luton Brass Band - Masterclass with David Daws

Wednesday 27 September • St Augustine's Church, Luton LU3 2JR

South Yorkshire Police -

Saturday 30 September • Sheffield Catherdral. Church Street. Sheffield. S1 1HA

Epping Forest Band - Thundersley Brass Band

Saturday 30 September • Salvation Army Hall, Hadleigh, Essex SS7 20F

Friary Brass Band - guest soloist Tom Smith

Saturday 30 September • Trinity Methodist Church. Brewery Road. Woking GU21 4LH

Contest: Bolsover Festival of Brass

Saturday 30 September • Shirebrook Academy, Common Lane, Shirebrook. Derbyshire NG20 8QF

Vacancies »

East of England Co-op Band

September 27 • We are looking for an Eb or Bb bass player to fill a vacancy due to a player's relocation. We are a friendly and ambitious Championship section band who rehearse in Ipswich, Suffolk on a Monday evening. We have a healthy concert and contest diary.

Uppermill Band

September 27 • EXCITING TIMES AHEAD AS WE START A NEW CHAPTER. Following a period of rebuilding and the appointment of our new MD JAMES GARLICK, we require a PERCUSSIONIST to complete our team. We are a hardworking and committed team.

Lindley Band

September 26 • 2nd or 3rd CORNET player required to join our friendly team who enjoy a mix of concerts and contests under our very experienced MD Alan Widdop. We rehearse Monday and Wednesday evenings 8 to 10pm. We are Huddersfield based, 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24.

Pro Cards »

Andrew White

MA(Ed Man), B Ed (Hons), BBCM, ADNCB, PGCE, Cert Ed
Conductor, Arranger, Adjudicator & Educationist

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top