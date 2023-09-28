Inspiring the next generation of brass players

The Aspire initiative led by the Brass Bands England Brass Foundations team looks to inspire the next generation of performers at this year's Brass in Concert Championship.

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

With the Brass in Concert Championships fast approaching on the contesting horizon, 4BR speaks to Sarah Baumann, Chief Operating Officer of Brass Bands England to find out more about one of the non-competitive highlights of the weekend of the 17th and 18th November at the newly named Glasshouse International Centre for Music in Gateshead.

The Aspire Day will see over 200 local youngsters take part in a series of workshops and performances — delivered by the BBE Brass Foundations team.

So what is it all about...