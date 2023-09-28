                 

News

Pippen takes to the Pen...

Jonathan Pippen has been exploring a new musical direction after taking up his new role with Kidlington Cocnert Brass.

Pippen
  Jonathan Pippen was recently appointed as MD at Kidlington Concert Brass

Thursday, 28 September 2023

        

Following his appointment as MD at Kidlington Concert Brass, trombone star Jonathan Pippen has explored a new musical direction.

He has just completed his first original composition for the medium — with 'Journey Beyond' spearheading their entertainment programmes at the Bolsover Festival of Brass contest this weekend as well as the forthcoming Wychavon Festival of Brass event next month.

Expanding ideas

Speaking about the work, Jonathan told 4BR: "I've been writing music as sketches for many years and my more recent involvement with film and stage recording led me to start experimenting more and expanding on my initial ideas.

I just thought it would be interesting to put some together to make a piece for the band."

He added: "It's a fun 'rock-fest' to play — and I just hope the audience like it. There are more in the pipeline so it's an exciting period for me, and the band are very receptive to new ideas."

        

TAGS: Kidlington Concert

